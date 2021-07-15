'It worked out okay': Heavy traffic almost caused Sergio Garcia to miss Open tee time

Over 30,000 spectators were permitted to attend day one at The Open and it resulted in delays on various routes approaching the south of England venue
'It worked out okay': Heavy traffic almost caused Sergio Garcia to miss Open tee time

Sergio Garcia: Needed a police escort to reach Royal St George's in time for his round on Thursday. Picture: David Davies

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 17:26
Paul Keane

Sergio Garcia's opening round 68 at The Open has left him in heavy traffic in a congested group on two-under - and he won't be able to skip to the top of this queue.

The Spaniard, runner-up at Carnoustie in 2007 where he had a putt on the 72nd hole to win the title, feared he'd miss his 10.31am tee time at Royal St George's after getting caught up in the Kent traffic.

Over 30,000 spectators were permitted to attend day one at The Open and it resulted in delays on various routes approaching the south of England venue, threatening to ruin Garcia's day until a couple of policemen intervened.

"Obviously very happy with the finish," said Garcia, who closed with back to back birdies. "Even happier after how the morning started, where because of terrible traffic coming in, even though I left the house with plenty of time, I needed a little bit of help from a couple of very nice English policemen on the bikes to get me here with only about 35, 40 minutes to tee off, when usually I like to be here around an hour and a half before, hour and 25.

"I don't know, we just got stuck (in traffic). We couldn't move, and thankfully they helped us a little bit and got us here in time. I was able to do a very quick practice, very quick warm up, but it worked out okay because I played nicely."

The former Masters champion said he was impressed with the level of scoring considering that just four players were under par after 72 holes when the tournament was last played at Sandwich, in 2011.

Louis Oosthuizen set the early pace on six-under with Garcia's playing partner, Scottie Scheffler, three off the lead.

"I'm actually quite impressed how good the scoring has been," said Garcia. "Obviously the course, it's a little bit softer because of the rain that we had but it was quite windy out there. There were a lot of tough holes. There were a lot of holes that you needed to hit very good drives and good long irons into the greens.

"Obviously the greens are playing great and they're shooting some good scores, so I was very pleased to be able to finish birdie-birdie and shoot a couple under."

More in this section

The Open 2021 - Day One - The Royal St George's Golf Club Andy Sullivan gets early birdie as The Open tees off under glorious sunshine
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club Mind the gap: Spectators to be kept further back at Open Championship
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club 'A little bit of experience, a little bit of guile': The Open case for Padraig Harrington
The Open 2021 - Day One - The Royal St George's Golf Club

'I didn't play my best golf': Shane Lowry makes underwhelming start to Open title defence

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up