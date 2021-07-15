'It worked out okay': Heavy traffic almost caused Sergio Garcia to miss Open tee time

Sergio Garcia's opening round 68 at The Open has left him in heavy traffic in a congested group on two-under - and he won't be able to skip to the top of this queue.

The Spaniard, runner-up at Carnoustie in 2007 where he had a putt on the 72nd hole to win the title, feared he'd miss his 10.31am tee time at Royal St George's after getting caught up in the Kent traffic.

Over 30,000 spectators were permitted to attend day one at The Open and it resulted in delays on various routes approaching the south of England venue, threatening to ruin Garcia's day until a couple of policemen intervened.

"Obviously very happy with the finish," said Garcia, who closed with back to back birdies. "Even happier after how the morning started, where because of terrible traffic coming in, even though I left the house with plenty of time, I needed a little bit of help from a couple of very nice English policemen on the bikes to get me here with only about 35, 40 minutes to tee off, when usually I like to be here around an hour and a half before, hour and 25.

"I don't know, we just got stuck (in traffic). We couldn't move, and thankfully they helped us a little bit and got us here in time. I was able to do a very quick practice, very quick warm up, but it worked out okay because I played nicely."

The former Masters champion said he was impressed with the level of scoring considering that just four players were under par after 72 holes when the tournament was last played at Sandwich, in 2011.

Louis Oosthuizen set the early pace on six-under with Garcia's playing partner, Scottie Scheffler, three off the lead.

"I'm actually quite impressed how good the scoring has been," said Garcia. "Obviously the course, it's a little bit softer because of the rain that we had but it was quite windy out there. There were a lot of tough holes. There were a lot of holes that you needed to hit very good drives and good long irons into the greens.

"Obviously the greens are playing great and they're shooting some good scores, so I was very pleased to be able to finish birdie-birdie and shoot a couple under."