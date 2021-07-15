Andy Sullivan gets early birdie as The Open tees off under glorious sunshine

Proceedings began at 6.35am on the Sandwich links Andy Sullivan was first to take advantage of favourable but breezy conditions
Andy Sullivan gets early birdie as The Open tees off under glorious sunshine

England’s Andy Sullivan tees off the first on day one of The Open (David Davies/PA)

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 07:25
Carl Markham

A year later than scheduled, the 149th Open Championship got under way at Royal St George’s in glorious sunshine.

Covid-19 forced a postponement 12 months ago but when proceedings eventually began at 6.35am on the Sandwich links Andy Sullivan was first to take advantage of favourable but breezy conditions by holing a 25-foot birdie putt at the first hole.

The honour of hitting the opening tee shot went to 48-year-old Richard Bland, who became the oldest first-time winner of a European Tour event with victory at the Betfred British Masters on his 478th start.

Although the finish to his drive, which went slightly left, looked a little unsteady he was disappointed to see his 14ft birdie putt graze the edge of the hole.

Marcus Armitage, another maiden winner in June with his victory at the Porsche European Open, completed the all-English three-ball and he also had to settle for par.

Shane Lowry’s long wait to start the defence of his Open title was due to start at 9.58am in the marquee group alongside golf’s newest major winner Jon Rahm and 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen.

30,000 spectators a day are allowed in to the venue (David Davies/PA)

In a group half an hour before him were Jordan Spieth, who won the Open in 2017, last year’s US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa’s Branden Grace.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, the 2014 winner, goes out at 3.21pm with American Ryder Cup rival Patrick Reed and Australian Cameron Smith.

More in this section

The Open 2021 - Practice Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club 'A little bit of experience, a little bit of guile': The Open case for Padraig Harrington
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Three - The Royal St George's Golf Club What's the meat in the Sandwich? Five great storylines at The Open
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club Dustin Johnson has only good memories of Royal St George's despite major miss
openplace: uk
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club

Mind the gap: Spectators to be kept further back at Open Championship

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up