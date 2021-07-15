'A little bit of experience, a little bit of guile': The Open case for Padraig Harrington

So it turns out Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, is a south of England man and that Royal St George’s is smack bang in the middle of his bailiwick.

“I know this golf course better than I know any of the other Open Championship golf courses,” he revealed on the eve of the 149th staging of the event.

There will be precise drives, he says, that will pinball off humps and bumps and finish far from where where intended, there’ll be deep rough — deeper than when Darren Clarke won there in 2011 — a stiff north-easterly wind gusting up to 28mph at times, and slow(ish) greens that run out to around 10 on the stimpmeter.

All in all the sort of challenge that plays with your mind, like it did 10 years ago when a callow Rory McIlroy moaned that he’s “not a fan of golf tournaments that the outcome is predicted so much by the weather” after finishing seven-over, 12 shots behind Clarke.

Welcome to The Open, Rory.

The pair strode the fairways together yesterday in practice, just like they did on the Wednesday of Open week in 2011.

A reverse outcome at the end of this week would suit the more mature McIlroy just fine and the fact that he now has Bob Rotella and Pete Cowen in his corner, as Clarke did in 2011, can’t hurt.

Still, after missing the cut at the Scottish Open and doing little of note at Mount Juliet a week earlier, there’s more questions than answers with McIlroy just now.

In fact, Slumbers is one of the very few who seems to be able to talk with any degree of certainty about just how things will go down at Royal St George’s over the next four days in front of almost 130,000 spectators.

Yes, it’s the Open, and after last year’s cancellation, we’re damn glad that the big yellow scoreboards and giant green grandstands are back in our lives but predicting an outcome? Good luck with that.

Ben Curtis got the job done in 2003 against all expectations and Clarke was a long shot himself eight years later so don’t be surprised if you’re looking at a Ryan Palmer, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood or even Pádraig Harrington lifting the Claret Jug on the Kent coastline.

“Look at how Pádraig played at Kiawah Island, he played really, really well there, along with Shane Lowry,” said Clarke, warming to the Harrington suggestion. “If you were to pick any tournament in the world where possibly an older guy could maybe take on the young guns a little bit more, a links at an Open Championship would probably be the one because I think it’s the tournament which tests you the most, more mentally than anything. And a little bit of experience, a little bit of guile helps you, and there’s not many more people that have more of those characteristics than Pádraig Harrington.”

US Open champion Jon Rahm enters as the clear favourite with separation in the pricing then to a clutch of players including Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, and McIlroy.

Clarke likes how McIlroy is hitting it though stopped short of tipping the 32-year-old for his first Major since 2014, and his first as a father.

“If you have the right mindset then you allow yourself to perform and I think Rory has been working really hard on that aspect as well,” said Clarke. “Believe me, I spoke to Rory many times when we were playing and his desire is incredible. He wants to win major tournaments. He wants to perform and he wants to play well.

“If I was him, with his amount of talent, hell yeah, I’d be frustrated with not winning tournaments but with that being said, the flipside of that is because of the talent he does have, it’s only a question of time before he starts winning.”

Louis Oosthuizen won the 2010 instalment at St Andrews and is hitting that sort of form again, finishing second at both the US Open and USPGA. He was tied 26th at the Masters.

“I gave a little push to myself a couple of years back, starting with working quite a bit on my short game and especially on my putting,” said Oosthuizen. “I always felt like I had too many days with my putting where it was hot and cold, and you can’t get consistency with that.”

Dustin Johnson, in the running at Sandwich in 2011 until finding the out of bounds on the punishing par-five 14th on Sunday, sat in the same spot as Oosthuizen at the media centre later on esterday and talked up his own game.

“For me, I feel like most of it’s going to be about driving,” said last November’s Masters winner. “If I can drive it well then I feel like I’m going to have a really good week.”

With winds set to gust at times, and notoriously quirky fairways full of humps and knolls expected to dry out and crispen, it’ll be a lottery at times where Johnson’s high fades from the tee come to rest.

That’s why Royal St George’s has maddened so many players over the years, along with its blind shots and the sheer relentlessness of its challenge. Clarke was one of only four players under par at the end of the 2011 tournament. Only Curtis finished under par in 2003.

“It may not be my favourite course but this course has been very, very good to me,” said Clarke. “This is almost as tough a golf course as we play on the Open rota. Carnoustie when it was set up the year Paul Lawrie won (1999), that was absolutely brutal but Royal St George’s is as tough a test as we play.

“The other Open venues I think give you more opportunities to score than Royal St George’s does.

“I’ve played the past three days here, I’m going around the golf course thinking: ‘How did I ever win here?’ The course is playing that difficult in the breeze. But I did (win). So this will always be one of my favourite golf courses.”