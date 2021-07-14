Mind the gap: Spectators to be kept further back at Open Championship

Spectators at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s will be kept further back from the action than normal in an attempt to ensure the players’ safety.

Security around the event, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, was a major talking point at the R&A’s pre-tournament press briefing.

And in light of the tee-box incident in Scotland last weekend involving Rory McIlroy, and the subsequent storming of Wembley by ticketless supporters at the Euro 2020 final, it wasn’t just Covid-19 related questions that R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers was forced to field.

In what he termed a ‘research programme for the government’, 32,000 spectators will be permitted to The Open each day though they will have to provide proof of full vaccination at the gate or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test to gain entry.

“I’ve talked about what I think of The Open in terms of where I want it to be positioned as a world-class sporting event and big time sporting events need big time crowds,” said Slumbers.

“We’ve worked really hard with government to do that. We’re very conscious of the environment that we’re all operating in. There’s very strict conditions for any of those spectators to be able to get into the grounds and they’re being held further back from the players than we would normally do. If you go out, you can see the ropes are further back.”

On the possibility of ticketless fans trying to get in by breaching the perimeter, similar to those that burst their way into Wembley, Slumbers said that isn’t a concern.

“In terms of safety, no, we’ve got plenty of security all the way around the golf course, as we would normally have.”

Similarly, Slumbers shrugged off any suggestion that security around tee-boxes should be beefed up in light of last Friday’s bizarre incident at the Scottish Open when a spectator walked onto a tee-box next to McIlroy and Jon Rahm and took a six-iron and headcover out of McIlroy’s bag.

“We’re not changing any of the procedures around the tee,” he said. “As a spectator, you can’t get on the tee. We have enough marshals around our tees to prevent that, including a number of Army marshals.”

The players themselves have been directed to remain strictly within their bubbles of close associates throughout the week.

Slumbers said that expulsion from the tournament is a possibility for players who, for example, choose to break the bubble by eating at a local restaurant though said potential "mitigating factors" may be taken into consideration.

Pressed a number of times on why he couldn’t say for certain if players would or wouldn’t be thrown out for breaking tournament regulations, Slumbers responded: “I think I answered that question actually. They’re at risk (of expulsion). I’d want to understand what was the situation that we’re talking about.”

A 156-strong field comprising players from 27 different countries will hit the links today with Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage getting proceedings underway at 6.35am.

Slumbers admitted to being slightly "emotional" at the return of the tournament following last year’s cancellation.