Darren Clarke on Rory McIlroy: 'His desire is incredible, he still wants to win majors'

Rory McIlroy (left) alongside Darren Clarke during a practice round at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 14:49
Paul Keane

Darren Clarke has claimed it's "only a question of time" before compatriot and fellow Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy, without a major triumph since 2014, wins big again.

Clarke and McIlroy played together in practice today at Royal St George's ahead of the opening round of the 149th Open tomorrow.

Clarke reported that the course is softer than it was a decade ago when he ended his own major drought and said that the wind is blowing from a different direction, making it a strikingly different challenge.

Whether or not it will suit four-time major winner McIlroy remains to be seen though Clarke is confident that the world number 11, who won the Wells Fargo Championship in May but missed the cut last weekend in Scotland, will hit the heights again.

Crucially, Clarke believes McIlroy will have to match physical talent with mental strength this week but is optimistic about his fellow Ulster man who is working with renowned psychologist Bob Rottella, who inspired Clarke's 2011 triumph.

"He's been doing a bit of work with Bob Rotella recently so anything I'd be saying to him would probably be coming from Bob's direction as well, it would be the same sort of thing," said Clarke.

"It's a fine line in professional golf between the amount you do on technique and the amount you do on the mental side of it. Everybody here this week is obviously, technique-wise, incredible players, or they wouldn't be here.

"The mentally strong are usually the ones that come out on top at the end of the week. If you have the right mindset then you allow yourself to perform and I think Rory has been working really hard on that aspect as well.

"I spoke to Rory many times today when we were out playing and his desire is incredible, he still wants to win major tournaments. He wants to perform and he wants to play well. If I was him with his amount of talent, hell yes, I'd be frustrated with not winning tournaments but with that being said the flipside of that is because of the amount of talent he does have, it's only a question of time before he starts winning."

Dungannon man Clarke, now ranked 1,901 in the world and based in The Bahamas, has made just three cuts at the Open since his triumph a decade ago.

"I've been practising and working really hard but with that being said, to come back over here and play links, I haven't been home since November 2019 so I haven't played any links golf, this is my first time back to it. Down in the Bahamas where I live now and spend most of my time, it is very windy and the turf is different.

"I've been trying to reacquaint myself with playing links golf. The golf course is a little bit softer so some of the shots I played in 2011, trying to run the ball in and chase it into the greens are not really an option so far this week because they've had some heavy rain.

"We'll see if the course dries out a bit more then hopefully some of that growing up playing links is going to come back to me."

The Open 2021 - Practice Day Four - The Royal St George's Golf Club

Open Championship organisers confident of avoiding another tee-box incident

