Rory McIlroy relying on his ‘bouncebackability’ after missing cuts

So it turns out there’s a trend at play with Rory McIlroy.

Tournament wins regularly follow missed cuts for the Holywood man who is aware of his favourable bouncebackability statistics, and maintains it’s more than just ‘chance’.

It is an issue this week because underwhelming rounds of 70 and 71 at The Renaissance Club meant McIlroy’s weekend services weren’t required at the Scottish Open, prompting him to head south for the Open and Royal St George’s earlier than expected.

He played a few holes of the Kent track last Saturday, a full round on Sunday and at the end of it all reckons he “figured something out” which left him flushing the ball on the range yesterday.

On a less tangible but perhaps as significant note, McIlroy tends to respond well to missing cuts, like winning the Wells Fargo Championship in early May after missing the Masters weekend.

He won events in 2018 and 2019 immediately after missed cuts too.

So is it all pot luck, or something more substantial that Rory fans can cling on to ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s opening tee-shot alongside Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith?

“I certainly don’t think it’s a chance statistic,” said the 2014 Open champion. “I think, in golf, you always learn more about your game when you’ve missed a cut or struggled or not played as well. I think anyone can play well, anyone can hit the ball great and give themselves chances to win — well, not anyone, but a lot of people can.

“But you just learn more [in defeat]. I’ve always learnt more from disappointments and from not doing as well.

“I’ve always tried to figure out, ‘OK, why did this week not go so well?’ And then you give yourself a couple of thoughts and they’re fresh in your mind going into the next week, and that’s a great thing, because you can right some wrongs pretty quickly.

“I’ve been able to do that in the past. I missed the cut at Memorial a couple of years ago, went out and won the Canadian Open the next week. I missed the cut at the Masters this year, my next start was Quail Hollow and I won.

“Golf always gives you another opportunity to go out and play well and to see if you’ve learned from your mistakes, and I’ve always made it a priority in my career to really try to learn from my mistakes, all the way back to what happened at August in ’11 and going on and winning the US Open, the next major.

“I had a few things fresh in my mind for a couple of months and I made sure that if I ever got myself in a position like that again, I wasn’t going to make the same mistakes.”

To stretch the statistic to near breaking point, this will also be McIlroy’s first Open since missing the cut in 2019 at Portrush. The home hero back then, all eyes were on McIlroy, but he pulled his opening tee shot left and out of bounds, leading to an eight on the hole. A snowman. His major moment melted.

There was a memorable second round 65, but it only got him to within one of the cut line, prompting tears in the post-round interview with Sky’s Tim Barter.

“I ended up winning the FedEx Cup in 2019, so that gave me a few million reasons to feel better,” smiled McIlroy.

Touche. Still, it had to hurt?

“I didn’t dwell on it that much. It was tough, but the great thing about golf is that there is always next week. You can always get back on the horse — and that’s what I did.

“I moved forward, set my sights on other things like the FedEx Cup, that was basically all there was to play for that year. I won a World Golf Championship in China. I got to world number one at the start of 2020, and then the pandemic hit and the world sort of changed.

“If anything, it was a catalyst for me to play some of my best golf. I left Portrush obviously very disappointed, but by February of 2020, a few months down the line, I got back to number one in the world. So I didn’t dwell on it that much.”

A decade ago, McIlroy shot seven-over and finished tied 25th at the 2011 Open, the last time it was played at Sandwich. On his way to a closing round 73, he incurred a penalty on the seventh hole when the wind moved his ball after he’d addressed it. “I’m not a fan of golf tournaments that the outcome is predicted so much by the weather,” he said afterwards. “It’s not my sort of golf.”

A bit like once playing down the Ryder Cup as an overhyped ‘exhibition event’, before he’d actually played in it, McIlroy would come to regret his words.

“My best performances in major championships have been at this event,” he conceded yesterday, reflecting on his 2014 win at Hoylake and subsequent top-fives in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

“I guess I had a good chance to at least put some pressure on Francesco [Molinari] at Carnoustie in 2018, and I didn’t birdie the last three.

“Over the years, I’ve just become more and more comfortable with this style of golf.”

He’s even warmed to Royal St George’s. “I walked away from the golf course last Saturday and Sunday thinking: ‘This is a much better golf course than I remember it being’, I think that’s just because of the way it’s playing right now. It’s perfect, and as the days go on and with a little bit of wind and sunshine, by the weekend it should be absolutely perfect. It would be playing the way it’s meant to play.

“I obviously didn’t have great memories from 2011 the way I played, and playing the last few days ... because of not playing my best that time, I came back here, and it’s much better than I remember.”