'I don't know what he's talking about': Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka claim about spat

Bryson DeChambeau has come out fighting in the face of claims that he doesn't shout 'Fore!' after striking wayward shots towards spectators at events.

Various commentators have raised DeChambeau's apparent failure to alert the crowd to an errant strike with Ireland's Gary Murphy describing the behaviour as "disgraceful".

Speaking last month, former European Tour player Murphy told RTÉ's Sunday Sport that while monster hitting DeChambeau is great for the game the self styled golf-scientist is also "not shouting fore which is disgusting".

But speaking this afternoon at Royal St George's ahead of the Open, the 2020 US Open champion maintained that he does shout fore on almost all occasions.

"I do shout fore," insisted DeChambeau. "I don't know what you're talking about. There are plenty of people on the tee-box that do shout fore. You're bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate, but 99% of the time I do and unfortunately people think I don't. But that's okay, they can say whatever they want."

The world number six also responded to comments earlier in the day that his much publicised personal spat with Brooks Koepka was down to DeChambeau breaking an agreement they'd struck not to criticise each other in public.

"I don't know what he's talking about in that regard, maybe that's on me, maybe I didn't, I really don't remember anything about that," said DeChambeau, who attempted to draw a line under the dispute with his fellow American. "I'm just here to play golf and focus on that. If we keep bantering back and forth, obviously being respectful and keeping lines where they aren't getting crossed, yeah, I think it's fun and a good environment for people in golf."

Koepka also said earlier today that he couldn't envisage Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker pairing the duo up at Whistling Straits in September though DeChambeau said he wouldn't have a problem playing with his apparent nemesis.

"I think it would be kind of funny actually. I think we'd do well, to be honest. It would create a little interesting vibe for the team or for the guys we're playing against."