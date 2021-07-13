Rory McIlroy: I think I've found my A game

Rory McIlroy is optimistic about his Open Championship chances after getting to Royal St George's earlier than expected and finally finding his A game while practising.

The 2014 winner at Royal Liverpool had the weekend off from the Scottish Open after missing the cut so arrived in Kent early and played the course on both Saturday and Sunday.

He knocked it around for another 11 holes today and feels that his fourth missed cut of the year may yet prove to be a blessing in disguise.

"I think so," enthused McIlroy. "You never want to miss a cut but as missed cuts go, this wasn't necessarily a bad one.

"I feel good, I've hit the ball really well in practice the last few days. I feel like I figured something out on Sunday here, which has been really good.

"I hit the ball great on the range yesterday and I hit the ball well today on the course.

"It's really about trying to get that blend of getting your mechanics right but then also letting your athletic ability and your instincts shine through as well.

"It's just been trying to get that balance. As I said, I feel like I figured something out on Sunday and I feel good with it. I feel good about where I am going into the week."

McIlroy previously admitted he got his preparation wrong for the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, a tournament he dearly wanted to win given his strong personal links with the course.

He struck his opening tee shot out of bounds two years ago and eventually missed the cut despite a spirited Friday fightback though said he wasn't necessarily tormented by the experience.

"I mean, not really - I ended up winning the FedEx Cup in 2019, so that gave me a few million reasons to feel better," he smiled.

"I didn't dwell on it that much. It was tough but the great thing about golf is that there is always next week. You can always get back on the horse - and that's what I did.

"I moved forward, set my sights on other things like the FedEx Cup, that was basically all there was to play for that year.

"I won a World Golf Championship in China. I got to world number one at the start of 2020 and then the pandemic hit and the world sort of changed.

"If anything, it was a catalyst for me to play some of my best golf. I left Portrush obviously very disappointed but by February of 2020, a few months down the line, I got back to number one in the world. So I didn't dwell on it that much."

Four-time major winner McIlroy finished tied seventh at the US Open after placing himself in contention on the Sunday at Torrey Pines.

"I think if I played like I did at the US Open (again), I'd take my chances but I feel like I can play better," said McIlroy. "Of course, sitting here today, if I'm tied for the lead with nine holes to go on Sunday, I'd obviously take it and take my chances but I still feel like I can play better than that."

