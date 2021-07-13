Rory McIlroy: I think I've found my A game

It's really about trying to get that blend of getting your mechanics right but then also letting your athletic ability and your instincts shine through as well.
Rory McIlroy: I think I've found my A game

Back on track? Rory McIlroy on missing the cut at the Scottish Open: "You never want to miss a cut but as missed cuts go, this wasn't necessarily a bad one."

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 16:54
Paul Keane

Rory McIlroy is optimistic about his Open Championship chances after getting to Royal St George's earlier than expected and finally finding his A game while practising.

The 2014 winner at Royal Liverpool had the weekend off from the Scottish Open after missing the cut so arrived in Kent early and played the course on both Saturday and Sunday.

He knocked it around for another 11 holes today and feels that his fourth missed cut of the year may yet prove to be a blessing in disguise.

"I think so," enthused McIlroy. "You never want to miss a cut but as missed cuts go, this wasn't necessarily a bad one.

"I feel good, I've hit the ball really well in practice the last few days. I feel like I figured something out on Sunday here, which has been really good.

"I hit the ball great on the range yesterday and I hit the ball well today on the course.

"It's really about trying to get that blend of getting your mechanics right but then also letting your athletic ability and your instincts shine through as well.

"It's just been trying to get that balance. As I said, I feel like I figured something out on Sunday and I feel good with it. I feel good about where I am going into the week."

Read More

Open Championship tee times: Shane Lowry in star group with Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen

McIlroy previously admitted he got his preparation wrong for the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, a tournament he dearly wanted to win given his strong personal links with the course.

He struck his opening tee shot out of bounds two years ago and eventually missed the cut despite a spirited Friday fightback though said he wasn't necessarily tormented by the experience.

"I mean, not really - I ended up winning the FedEx Cup in 2019, so that gave me a few million reasons to feel better," he smiled.

"I didn't dwell on it that much. It was tough but the great thing about golf is that there is always next week. You can always get back on the horse - and that's what I did.

"I moved forward, set my sights on other things like the FedEx Cup, that was basically all there was to play for that year.

"I won a World Golf Championship in China. I got to world number one at the start of 2020 and then the pandemic hit and the world sort of changed.

"If anything, it was a catalyst for me to play some of my best golf. I left Portrush obviously very disappointed but by February of 2020, a few months down the line, I got back to number one in the world. So I didn't dwell on it that much."

Four-time major winner McIlroy finished tied seventh at the US Open after placing himself in contention on the Sunday at Torrey Pines.

"I think if I played like I did at the US Open (again), I'd take my chances but I feel like I can play better," said McIlroy. "Of course, sitting here today, if I'm tied for the lead with nine holes to go on Sunday, I'd obviously take it and take my chances but I still feel like I can play better than that."

ENDS

More in this section

Travelers Championship - Final Round Koepka on DeChambeau and Ryder Cup: 'It doesn't matter. We're not going to be high-fiving'
The 149th Open - Previews Open Championship tee times: Shane Lowry in star group with Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day Three - The Renaissance Club Jon Rahm reveals being born with a club foot is the reason for his short swing
#rory mcilroy
The Open 2021 - Practice Day Three - The Royal St George's Golf Club

'I don't know what he's talking about': Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka claim about spat

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up