Koepka on DeChambeau and Ryder Cup: 'It doesn't matter. We're not going to be high-fiving and having late-night conversations'

American pair have been engaged in a public spat for some time with Koepka claiming a verbal agreement to stop mentioning each other's names in public was effectively broken by DeChambeau.
FRICTION: Brooks Koepka: Rejects suggestion that the tensions with Bryson DeChambeau will cause problems later this year at the Ryder Cup.

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 13:44
Paul Keane

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka says he'll continue to 'take my shots' at Bryson DeChambeau but maintains the duo will be able to park their simmering dispute for the Ryder Cup.

As a result of this, Koepka said he feels that 'now it's fair game' to continue the sledging with Koepka most recently Tweeting a picture of caddie Ricky Elliott and expressing his appreciation for him in the wake of DeChambeau's split from bagman Tim Tucker.

Speaking at Royal St George's ahead of this week's Open Championship, Koepka rejected the suggestion that the tensions will cause problems later this year at the Ryder Cup.

"You realise it's only a week, right?" shot back Koepka. "It's only a week. I mean, look, I can put it aside for business. If we're going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week.

"I'm not playing with him, I'm pretty sure we're not going to be paired together, put it that way. I think it's kind of obvious.

"It doesn't matter. We're not going to be high-fiving and having late-night conversations. I do my thing, he does his thing. Yeah, we're on the same team but it's not an issue at all. I don't view it as an issue. I don't think he does.

"Like I said, I can put anything aside for a team, (for) business, whatever, just get the job done. No problem with that."

On the course itself this week, Koepka, who travelled to the 2003 Open at Royal St George's when compatriot Ben Curtis was the surprise winner, said he doesn't like it.

"It's not my favourite of the rotation, put it that way," said Koepka who was a much bigger fan of Royal Portrush in 2019.

"It doesn't matter, I've won on golf courses that I'm not a big fan of before. It has nothing to do with it. You've still got to get up and go hit the shot and do what I'm supposed to do, so that doesn't bug me.

"I don't care whether I like the place (or) don't like it. You've still got to play good and go hit the shots.

"Playing St Andrews is probably my favourite place in the entire world to play. Portrush two years ago was, I don't know, I love that place. I thought that was just such a good Open. A fun golf course to play. Really enjoyed that.

"This one, it's just not as exciting. I don't know why. Whether it be a couple of shots to nothing, a couple of blind tee shots or shots in (to greens) where you can't really see much. I'm not too big a fan of that."

