Open Championship tee times: Shane Lowry in star group with Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen

Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington, and Darren Clarke are the other Irish competitors this week
Shane Lowry is aiming to defend his title at Royal St George's. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 12:53
Paul Keane

Shane Lowry will begin the defence of his Open title alongside tournament favourite Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen at Royal St George's on Thursday morning.

The Offaly man will tee it up on the Kent coast at 9.58am and will return on Friday for a 2.59pm tee-off time.

With dry and mild weather forecast for the tournament, and low winds, it remains to be seen if Lowry's early start on Thursday and afternoon tee-off on Friday will prove any advantage.

Rory McIlroy, hoping to repeat his Open success of 2014 at Hoylake, is on the opposite side of the tee-sheet with a 3.21pm start on Thursday followed by a 10.20am slot on Friday.

World number 11 McIlroy will begin their pursuit of his fifth major title alongside old Ryder Cup sparring partner Patrick Reed and Aussie Cameron Smith.

Darren Clarke, who won the Open when it was last played at the Sandwich venue a decade ago, will tee off at 8.25am on Thursday with Bernd Wiesberger and 2020 Amateur Championship winner Joe Long.

Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington, who finished tied fourth earlier this year at the USPGA Championship, will be partnered by Brad Kennedy and Sam Forgan when he starts his quest for a third Claret Jug at 12.42pm on Thursday.

Action will begin at 6.35am on day one with English trio Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, and Marcus Armitage getting the 149th Open underway.

Selected Open tee times 

Thursday 8.03am/Friday 1.04pm

Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo 

Thursday 8.25am/Friday 1.26pm

Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long (A) 

Thursday 9.25am/Friday 2.26pm

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace 

Thursday 9.58am/Friday 2.59pm

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen 

Thursday 12.42pm/Friday 7.41am

Pádraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan 

Thursday 2.48pm/Friday 9.47am

Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner 

Thursday 3.21pm/Friday 10.20am

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

