Jon Rahm reveals being born with a club foot is the reason for his short swing

Open Championship favourite Jon Rahm has offered a remarkable explanation for his unique short backswing, revealing he was born with a club foot and has limited movement in his right ankle.

The Spaniard, hoping to join an elite group of players who have won US Open and Open Championship titles in the same year, jumped at the chance to explain his physiology and revealed his frustration at claims that 'tight hips' are behind his short swing.

Rahm's short but powerful motion has been hailed as the most efficient in golf and helped him to yet another top-10 finish last weekend at the Scottish Open, just weeks after his major breakthrough at the US Open at Torrey Pines.

"I must say, I've been a pro for five years - this is the first time I'm getting this question," said world number two Rahm. "I'm tired of hearing that the reason why I have a short swing is that I have tight hips, or other things. If you know anything about golf, that's the stupidest thing to say.

"So for people that don't know, I was born with a club foot on my right leg which means, for anybody that is sensitive about that, my right leg up to the ankle was straight, my foot was 90 degrees turned inside, and basically upside down.

"So when I was born, they basically relocated...pretty much broke every bone in the ankle and I was casted within 20 minutes of being born, from the knee down.

"I think every week I had to go back to the hospital to get recasted so from the knee down my leg didn't grow at the same rate. So I have very limited ankle mobility in my right leg. It's a centimetre and a half shorter as well so what I mean by limitations is that I can't take a full swing because my right ankle doesn't have the mobility or stability to take it.

"So I learned at a very young age that I'm going to be more efficient at creating power and be consistent from a short swing. If I take a full (swing) to parallel, yeah, I might create more speed but I have no stability, my ankle just can't take it."

Rahm also revealed that testing on his wrists has shown he is "hyper mobile" when moving them in a certain direction, so he has developed his swing around this too.

"That's why on my swing I bow my wrist and that's how I hit it," said Rahm. "It's little things that I think a lot of people can learn. Let your body dictate how you can swing. Simple as that."

On the possibility of winning back-to-back majors, in-form Rahm said it's an exciting thought.

"It would be pretty incredible to win both opens in one year, it would be amazing," said Rahm. "I did have a sense of relief after winning the first major. I felt like for the better part of five years, all I heard was 'major, major, major' just because I was playing good golf, as if it was easy to win a major championship."