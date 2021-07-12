Shane Lowry back in the entertainment business: ‘Not playing in front of fans doesn’t do it for me’

Martin Dawson, the former R&A chief executive, had a stock ice-breaker at the start of each Open week when taking back the Claret Jug: “I’m only minding it for you until Sunday.”
Shane Lowry, who has possessed the prized silverware since winning it at Royal Portrush two years ago, performed his own handover at Royal St George’s on Monday and will aim this week to become the first player since close friend Pádraig Harrington in 2008 to actually take it back on the Sunday.
“I’m really looking forward to the week ahead, not that I’m ready to give the Claret Jug back, well, I’ve just handed it back so I’m ready to...” smiled a slightly muddled Lowry at Monday’s first official press engagement of Open week.
The sentiment, of course, was clear; Lowry doesn’t want to be without the trophy too long and feels he is in a decent position to defend the title he won in remarkable circumstances in 2019. Last week was spent finetuning his links game at Lahinch and beyond following a decent showing at the Irish Open.
His blemish-free final round 66 at Mount Juliet was enough for a best of the Irish T23 finish and perhaps reflected his enjoyment not just of playing in front of sizeable, vocal crowds but, as he put it himself, being able to ‘show off a little bit’.
Despite the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place for players this week, there will be 32,000 supporters outside the ropes each day and Lowry appeared visibly energised by that prospect.
“I look back on 2020 as a season, and without making excuses too much, I think playing in front of fans does it for me,” said Lowry. “Not playing in front of fans doesn’t do it for me. That’s just the way it is.
“I think I struggled last year coming out of lockdown. I was playing great, I’d never played as much golf in my life and then I just was stale when I got out there. I just couldn’t get it going. I think even little things like if you’re struggling to make a cut or if you’re down at the bottom of the field, having people out there on the golf course kind of spurs you on a little bit.
“We’re kind of in the entertainment business when we’re out there and when I have a difficult shot or when I’m stuck behind a tree or have a tough up-and-down, I’m trying to almost show off a little bit.
“I feel like 2020 was kind of a bit of a write-off for me. Obviously my form is pretty decent coming in this year and I’m pretty happy with that but I don’t really look back on 2020 with too much kind of...with anything, to be honest.”
With four top-10s this year, including a T4 finish at Kiawah Island in the USPGA Championship alongside Harrington, Lowry’s form has been strong and steady. Typically, he has played his best golf in the mid to latter sections of the year too.
“Someone asked me a question this morning, I was chatting about the course and they said: ‘How do you feel coming in here?’ I was like: ‘Honestly, I don’t know’. Coming to play in the Open Championship, whether you’re defending or not, it’s exciting, because it’s such a big event.
“I always remember coming to my first Open in St Andrews and I couldn’t believe the size of the grandstands and the magnitude of the whole thing.
“It’s great to have the grandstands for lines off the tees more than anything else. If you didn’t have them it would make the golf course a little bit harder. I think it’s just great to be here.
“And look, I think, I hope I can be competitive this week. I’d just like to put up a good defence of my trophy and I’d give anything to have a chance to win come the weekend. I’m out there planning for that over the next few days and we’ll see how it goes.”
Lowry arrived in the south east of England at 8am on Monday morning though poor weather coming in off the English channel scuppered his practice plans. The longer-term forecast is for ‘fine, dry and pleasant weather with gentle or moderate’ winds.
“I was planning on playing 18 holes but I went out for a walk and walked the front nine,” said the Clara native of his Monday morning. “I came back in when the weather had brightened up and got my clubs and I played 12 holes.
“It’s difficult to get a feeling for what it could actually play like today because everything that I’ve heard over the years is that with St George’s, you can hit decent shots and they get bounces on the fairway and kick into the rough. I didn’t see any of that out there today.”