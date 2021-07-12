Shane Lowry back in the entertainment business: ‘Not playing in front of fans doesn’t do it for me’

Martin Dawson, the former R&A chief executive, had a stock ice-breaker at the start of each Open week when taking back the Claret Jug: “I’m only minding it for you until Sunday.”

Shane Lowry, who has possessed the prized silverware since winning it at Royal Portrush two years ago, performed his own handover at Royal St George’s on Monday and will aim this week to become the first player since close friend Pádraig Harrington in 2008 to actually take it back on the Sunday.

“I’m really looking forward to the week ahead, not that I’m ready to give the Claret Jug back, well, I’ve just handed it back so I’m ready to...” smiled a slightly muddled Lowry at Monday’s first official press engagement of Open week.

The sentiment, of course, was clear; Lowry doesn’t want to be without the trophy too long and feels he is in a decent position to defend the title he won in remarkable circumstances in 2019. Last week was spent finetuning his links game at Lahinch and beyond following a decent showing at the Irish Open.

His blemish-free final round 66 at Mount Juliet was enough for a best of the Irish T23 finish and perhaps reflected his enjoyment not just of playing in front of sizeable, vocal crowds but, as he put it himself, being able to ‘show off a little bit’.

Despite the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place for players this week, there will be 32,000 supporters outside the ropes each day and Lowry appeared visibly energised by that prospect.

“I look back on 2020 as a season, and without making excuses too much, I think playing in front of fans does it for me,” said Lowry. “Not playing in front of fans doesn’t do it for me. That’s just the way it is.

“I think I struggled last year coming out of lockdown. I was playing great, I’d never played as much golf in my life and then I just was stale when I got out there. I just couldn’t get it going. I think even little things like if you’re struggling to make a cut or if you’re down at the bottom of the field, having people out there on the golf course kind of spurs you on a little bit.

“We’re kind of in the entertainment business when we’re out there and when I have a difficult shot or when I’m stuck behind a tree or have a tough up-and-down, I’m trying to almost show off a little bit.

“I feel like 2020 was kind of a bit of a write-off for me. Obviously my form is pretty decent coming in this year and I’m pretty happy with that but I don’t really look back on 2020 with too much kind of...with anything, to be honest.”

With four top-10s this year, including a T4 finish at Kiawah Island in the USPGA Championship alongside Harrington, Lowry’s form has been strong and steady. Typically, he has played his best golf in the mid to latter sections of the year too.

“Someone asked me a question this morning, I was chatting about the course and they said: ‘How do you feel coming in here?’ I was like: ‘Honestly, I don’t know’. Coming to play in the Open Championship, whether you’re defending or not, it’s exciting, because it’s such a big event.

“I always remember coming to my first Open in St Andrews and I couldn’t believe the size of the grandstands and the magnitude of the whole thing.

“It’s great to have the grandstands for lines off the tees more than anything else. If you didn’t have them it would make the golf course a little bit harder. I think it’s just great to be here.

“And look, I think, I hope I can be competitive this week. I’d just like to put up a good defence of my trophy and I’d give anything to have a chance to win come the weekend. I’m out there planning for that over the next few days and we’ll see how it goes.”

Lowry arrived in the south east of England at 8am on Monday morning though poor weather coming in off the English channel scuppered his practice plans. The longer-term forecast is for ‘fine, dry and pleasant weather with gentle or moderate’ winds.

“I was planning on playing 18 holes but I went out for a walk and walked the front nine,” said the Clara native of his Monday morning. “I came back in when the weather had brightened up and got my clubs and I played 12 holes.

“It’s difficult to get a feeling for what it could actually play like today because everything that I’ve heard over the years is that with St George’s, you can hit decent shots and they get bounces on the fairway and kick into the rough. I didn’t see any of that out there today.”

‘I’m going into the week with an open mind’

Shane Lowry admits he has no idea what hitting the start line on Thursday as defending Open champion is going to feel like.

On new ground in Kent both literally — the Clara man didn’t play at Royal St George’s when Darren Clarke won there in 2011 — and figuratively, he’s open minded about what the week may actually bring.

Speaking at the traditional Monday afternoon press briefing for reigning champions following the return of the Claret Jug, it was no surprise that the very first question related to the target on his back.

“The thing is, obviously I’ve defended tournaments before but I’ve never come and defended a tournament of this magnitude,” he said. “I’ve never really had that. Everything that happens for me this week is kind of new.

“But at the end of the day, and I don’t like using cliches, it’s just another golf tournament, it’s another Major.

“Obviously there’s going to be high pressure at certain stages. You want to go out there and do as best you can. I’ve got a lot more on my mind, a lot more to play for than just defending the trophy.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve got to play for this week other than defending the trophy, it’s a bit of everything.

“I think it’s to be announced on the first tee as the defending champion, I’ll be happy obviously to get that tee shot away, and if you’ve seen the rough down the first hole, I’ll be happy if it’s on the fairway, really happy if it’s on the fairway.

“Yeah, I have no idea, but I’m kind of going into the week with an open mind. I’m really looking forward to the week and I’m looking forward to playing in the Open championship because we did miss it last year.”

Until Thursday arrives, even Lowry can’t be certain that he’ll actually get to play. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew due to a positive Covid-19 test, as did 2015 Open winner Zach Johnson and Dylan Fritelli while two-time green jacket recipient Bubba Watson pulled out after being identified as a close contact of a Covid case. Others have withdrawn for unspecified reasons.

“If you test positive, you can’t play,” shrugged Lowry. “The R&A have done a great job and they’re doing a good job this week of trying to keep us away from as many people as they can.

“I know there’s going to be 32,000 people there (each day). I think that’s great for the tournament but us as players, I’m in my own bubble at my own house and I’m not leaving. I’m not allowed to do any of that stuff and I think that’s good.

“Like, I don’t want to be here playing in front of nobody, so I think it’s great that there’s 32,000 people and I was very excited when I heard that there was going to be that many people here.

“You just have to mind yourself. I’m not saying Zach didn’t mind himself because he probably did and he probably got it somewhere stupid, but that’s just it, that’s the nature of the world we live in at the minute.”