Carlow Golf Club set to belatedly host €10,000 Pro-Am

Carlow GC will take a big step back towards normality next Bank Holiday Monday when it hosts a €10,000 Pro-Am originally scheduled for 2020.

Postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the August 2 event sponsored by Sheehy Motors will be the first Pro-Am at Carlow since 2008 and is not a fundraiser but organised with the intention of showcasing their golf course, home to club pro and European Tour winner Damien McGrane, to Irish PGA pros and amateur players alike.