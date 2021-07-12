Carlow Golf Club set to belatedly host €10,000 Pro-Am

The August 2 event will be the first Pro-Am at Carlow since 2008
Carlow Golf Club set to belatedly host €10,000 Pro-Am
Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 19:44
Simon Lewis

Carlow GC will take a big step back towards normality next Bank Holiday Monday when it hosts a €10,000 Pro-Am originally scheduled for 2020.

Postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the August 2 event sponsored by Sheehy Motors will be the first Pro-Am at Carlow since 2008 and is not a fundraiser but organised with the intention of showcasing their golf course, home to club pro and European Tour winner Damien McGrane, to Irish PGA pros and amateur players alike.

In addition to the pros’ €10,000 prize fund for their 18-hole strokeplay competition administered by the Irish PGA, there will be €2000 in prizes for the leading amateur teams, with four players on each team and a maximum allowable competition handicap of 24 for men and 32 for ladies. 

Juveniles can also compete but must have a Golf Ireland handicap and at least one adult must be on each team.

Contact Carlow GC for further details via carlowgolfclub.ie.

