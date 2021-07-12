Low-profile life in the bubble suits Shane Lowry ahead of Claret Jug defence

Shane Lowry has admitted that life inside the bubble suits him just fine, and could even be an advantage, as he prepares to put the Claret Jug on the line at the Open this week.

The Offaly man and 2019 winner at Royal Portrush arrived at Royal St George's this morning at 8am and played 12 holes of the notoriously quirky Kent course.

He hopes to play again late on Tuesday and Wednesday having spent last week fine-tuning his preparations on Irish links courses including Lahinch.

What's certain is that he won't be seeing Zach Johnson at Sandwich this week as the 2015 winner has withdrawn along with South Africa's Louis de Jager after both testing positive for Covid 19.

Johnson is replaced by Sam Horsfield while Dylan Fritelli takes de Jager's spot with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama previously ruled out after contracting the virus.

Lowry said that while players will have to meet stringent Covid requirements this week including staying within a bubble while away from the course, he is happy to do so and reckons the low profile could even be a help.

"It's funny, we were actually talking about it last night," said Lowry at the first official press conference of Open week after handing back the trophy. "It's a bubble but I don't think I'll be doing anything different than I normally do.

"I come to the golf course, I play, and I go home and we have dinner in the house and that's it. That's all you do.

"I've got Neil (Manchip, coach), Wendy (wife) and Brian (Martin, caddie) in my bubble this week and that's it. We're in the house together. It's just kind of watch a bit of TV and have some food in the evenings, you can't do anything else the week of big tournaments anyway.

"You're kind of resting up as much as you can and you're obviously here playing and practising all day every day when you're here.

"So there's not much difference. As regards to kind of probably making it work to my favour, probably. I reckon if it was a normal Open and I was defending, I might have a couple more things to do so it probably is working in my favour a little bit as regards my performance."

In terms of his on-course preparations, the world number 44 and Ryder Cup hopeful said he feels ready to go following his tied 23rd finish at the Irish Open in Kilkenny.

"My form has been pretty good," he said. "I try not to think about it that much but I've had some good results over the last number of months and I'm pretty happy where my game is at. I played a couple of links courses back home last week, which was pretty nice.

"It was nice to get away with my friends and just go out there and play some links golf and get some good prep for this week because it does take a little while to get used to playing links golf and I think I kind of underestimated that.

"I remember my first full season on the PGA Tour, I came back and went to play the Scottish Open and struggled to get my head around hitting a 7-iron 150 yards as opposed to hitting it 180 or 190 over in the States.

"It does take a little bit of getting used to but I feel like I'm there and I feel like I'm ready to kind of attack the week."