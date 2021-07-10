Matthew Wolff, KH Lee and Danny Lee join list of Open withdrawals

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 18:02
Phil Casey

Matthew Wolff, KH Lee and Danny Lee have become the latest players to withdraw from next week’s Open Championship.

The trio’s places in the field at Royal St George’s have been taken by England’s Andy Sullivan, France’s Antoine Rozner and American Troy Merritt.

No reason was for Wolff’s withdrawal was given by the R&A, with KH Lee out due to the birth of his child and Danny Lee withdrawing due to injury.

The next three players on the reserve list are Harold Varner, Brendan Steele and John Catlin.

American Kevin Na, who withdrew earlier this week due to international travel requirements, followed the Korean trio of Joohyung Kim, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim in opting out of the year’s final major.

The R&A recently informed players that the championship will “operate under strict government oversight”, with guidelines which prohibit players from going to bars, restaurants and supermarkets during tournament week.

They also have to stay in either approved hotels or private accommodation, which can be shared between up to four members of their team, but not other players.

