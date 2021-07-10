Dean Burmester dedicates stunning third round to late European Tour official

Players, caddies and Tour staff at the Renaissance Club wore black ribbons on Saturday in memory of tournament recorder Lipscombe, who died on Friday at the age of 43 following a short illness.
Dean Burmester dedicates stunning third round to late European Tour official

South Africa's Dean Burmester: Flew up the standings on day three with a five-under par round

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 14:18
Phil Casey

Dean Burmester paid tribute to European Tour official Clare Lipscombe after producing an extraordinary burst of scoring in the abrdn Scottish Open.

Players, caddies and Tour staff at the Renaissance Club wore black ribbons on Saturday in memory of tournament recorder Lipscombe, who died on Friday at the age of 43 following a short illness.

“We’ll miss her dearly, she was such a lovely lady,” Burmester said after a run of four consecutive twos on the back nine, including two eagles.

“I just said to Linda (one of Lipscombe’s colleagues) that she was out there on the back nine and giving me all those twos.”

Burmester was two over par for the day before making a birdie on the 12th, holing out from 177 yards for an eagle on the 13th, making another birdie on the 14th and then amazingly holing out from 210 yards on the 15th.

“I think I lipped out for a hole-in-one on 12,” the South African said after his 66. “I hit it to a foot, tapped that in and then had a perfect seven-iron yardage on the next, pitched it, caught the slope and it rolled in the middle of the hole.

“On the par-three I nearly slam-dunked it with a gap wedge. It went about six feet past and I made that one. Then on the next I drove in the left rough and had 220 left. I hit seven iron again and it ran straight in the hole.

“It was crazy stuff. I don’t know if that’s ever been done before. I’ve certainly not witnessed it. I’ve made 12 threes in a row. I don’t think I’ve ever made four twos in a round, let alone in a row. That’s just crazy.

“I lay on the ground (after the second eagle). I was in disbelief. My playing partners (Adrian Meronk and Sam Burns) were just as shocked as me, if not more. When it hit the flag and went in they all came running.”

More in this section

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day Two - The Renaissance Club Rory McIlroy set to miss cut at Scottish Open
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day Two - The Renaissance Club Rory McIlroy disturbed on tee at Scottish Open as man grabs club from his bag
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day One - The Renaissance Club How success (briefly) went to Rahm's head
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day Two - The Renaissance Club

Pádraig Harrington heads Irish challenge as Jon Rahm claims share of Scottish Open lead

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up