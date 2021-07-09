Rory McIlroy set to miss cut at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is set to miss the cut at the Scottish Open after leaving a birdie putt on the last agonisingly short of the hole.
A second round of 71 left McIlroy on one-under, with the cut currently projected at two-under and likely to go even higher before the end of play on Friday.
US Open champion Jon Rahm quickly moved to the top of the leaderboard in the early stages of round two of the abrdn Scottish Open.
The Spaniard is at 11-under after an impressive second round, which saw him in inspired form and putting in from 13 feet for birdie on the 17th and twice the distance on the next to reach the turn in just 29 shots.
George Coetzee is currently in second on nine-under.
Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is on -4, Graeme McDowell is two-over and Jonathan Caldwell is +3 ahead of his second round getting underway but Cormac Sharvin is best of the Irish on six-under, good enough to have him in the top 10 at lunchtime on Friday.