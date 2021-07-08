How success (briefly) went to Rahm's head

Jon Rahm admitted his ego briefly got the better of him before he recovered to card an opening 66 in the abrdn Scottish Open.

Making his first start since winning at Torrey Pines last month, Rahm was announced on the first tee as the US Open champion, Race to Dubai leader and world number one, only to promptly carve his tee shot way off target.

Playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were given far more understated introductions and Rahm said: "I think I might have missed that first tee shot because I'm there with Rory, great player, JT, great player, and I get announced as world number one, Race to Dubai leader and US Open champion.

"They just said Rory McIlroy, JT, so I was just a little surprised by it. I didn't expect it. My ego might have got a little too big, tried to hit a little too hard on (number) one.

"I didn't have my best feel out there but after the first tee shot, which was probably about as bad a tee shot as I can hit, feeling-wise, I just told myself really trust the visualisation process, see the shot, trust the shot and trust that your body can do it, and it really worked out. Sometimes you've just got to get out of your own way."

Thomas admitted he had "stolen" a shot on the field after holing from 90 feet for an unlikely eagle on the seventh and praised the spectators who were allowed on site.

"Playing with fans is incredible," the world number three said. "I was so excited when we had them at The Players (Championship) for the first time a couple months ago, but the fans here are awesome.

"They are so passionate and respectful. We were joking it's nice to get some applause when you hit a 5-iron to 30 or 40 feet.

Rory McIlroy ended a frustrating day on a high with two late birdies to finish one under.

"Rory obviously didn't play very well for his standards and we know he can do better, but Jon and I were kind of feeding off each other a little bit and just trying to stay in the tournament."

Meanwhile, Séamus Power started hot Thursday at TPC Deere Run, racing to 3-under through seven holes. But he finished in a steady stream of 11 consecutive pars to post a 3-under 68 – four off the early lead at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic set by Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas.

“I didn’t play my best but I kind of managed it well,” Power said of his opening round that left him T15 in the morning half of the draw. “I played well on the front and had some lip-outs around the turn but holed a bunker shot for par on 12. So all in all, it was a funny day. I didn’t have my A-game but hung in there and maybe I’ll figure it out here on the range.”

Thursday extends a consistent run of form for Power since March, including four consecutive top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour capped by last week’s T8 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. At age 34, the Waterford golfer has still never competed in a major championship. There are three spots for next week’s Open Championship at Royal St. Georgia on offer at the John Deere for the top finishers not already qualified. Power hopes to snag one of the spots, but it could take a career-best finish on the PGA Tour to do so.

*Kevin Na has withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s because of the international travel requirements getting to England. He was replaced in the field by two-time major champion Martin Kaymer.