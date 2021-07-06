Record-breaking David Tubridy awarded honourary life membership at Trump Doonbeg golf resort

David Tubridy is among the most accurate footballers in the country in front of the posts - and now the Clare sharpshooter will have no excuse to match that ability off the tee.
The Doonbeg man recently became the National Football League's top scorer of all time - a feat that was rewarded with a life membership at his local Donald Trump-owned golf course.
"Trump Doonbeg bestowed an Honourary Life Membership on our local GAA football star, David Tubridy in recognition of his recent achievement, highest scorer on record in the GAA National Football League," the course announced via social media.
The 34-year-old admitted that he was as surprised as anyone when he found out he entered the GAA record books with another clinical display against Cork in May.
“I don’t keep track but it’s great that I have that, I suppose," he told the Irish Examiner at the time. "It’s got tougher over the last few years, you’re moving up and playing against top players, and it’s great to get a chance to compete against those players, but it feels good, I can’t complain about that.”