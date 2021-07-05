PGA Tour: Australia's Cam Davis wins on fifth playoff hole as Seamus Power pockets another $200,000

Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation that propelled him into a five-hole playoff where he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory.

“It’s the only reason I’m sitting here now,” Davis said afterwards. “To be honest, in my head there wasn’t a thought of trying to hole it.”

Davis ultimately won when Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth playoff hole. Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes, but maintained his composure because he knew good shots set up putts he just missed.

“I just tried to put as much out of my mind as I could and just hit every shot for what it was worth,” Davis said. “As simple as that’s said, it’s so hard to do when the pressure’s on like that. I just kept on putting good swings on it.

“I guess I didn’t make any putts, but I kept on putting it in play, so it worked out all right.”

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt (68) and Niemann (68) at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

Ireland's Seamus Power continued his impressively consistent form with a tep ten finish in Detroit, a closing 67 giving him a tied-eighth finish.

The West Waterford man went bogey-free for the third time in four days and picked up a cheque for $211,875 to take his season’s earnings to $672,679. A top 125 fiish in the FedEx Cup rankings would secure his playing privileges for next season. It was projected the weekend's finish would place him around 140th.

Last week at the Travelers Championship, Harris English beat Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff that tied the second-longest sudden death in PGA Tour history. Hickock stuck around to watch the playoff in Detroit after finishing 6 under.

Alex Noren (64) had a share of the lead at 17. He got out of the heat and humidity but planned to leave the comfortable clubhouse as soon someone was a stroke ahead of him and that happened with a trio of competitors. Noren tied for fourth with Hank Lebioda (68).

Bubba Watson surged up the leaderboard earlier on the hot and steamy afternoon with a 64 to put him at 16 under. That briefly gave him a share of the lead, and he tied for sixth with Brandon Hagy (68).

The Tooraneena man has been in a rich vein of form on the PGA Tour for the past few months, shooting in the sixties in 10 of his last 16 rounds.

The irishgolfdesk.com website reported him 46-under par for his last four starts, finishing tied ninth in the AT&T Byron Nelson, tied 19th in the Palmetto Championship and the Travelers Championship before his share of eighth place at Detroit Golf Club, where he made his lone bogey in Friday’s second round.

- Associated Press