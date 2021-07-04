Signing off in style: Shane Lowry closes with a 66 as focus turns to Open Championship

Shane Lowry signed off his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open campaign on a really positive note, firing a bogey-free 66 (-6) at Mount Juliet Estate Sunday.

The reigning Open Champion, who will defend his title at Royal St Georges in a couple of weeks, made light of the wet weather collecting six birdies in total to finish on nine under par.

“I was bang on it this morning, trying to shoot as low as I could and play some good golf. That's where I feel my game is at today. Playing good golf, holed a few putts and a nice 66 on a Sunday to finish the week,” said Shane.

“Obviously I’m a little disappointing going away not having a better finish but quite a bit of confidence I can take from the round today.”

It was the perfect sign-off for Shane who has opted not to play in next week’s Aberdeen Scottish Open. The 34-year-old from Clara will focus on getting himself in shape for a title defence away from the competitive arena.

He added: “That's probably why I've been so frustrated over the first few days because I feel like I have that round in me. It was an easy 6-under today. Nothing really special. It was kind of one of those days where it probably could have been better. Happy with a little bit of confidence taking my week off before Royal St. George's.

“I'm excited and looking forward to playing some links golf in Ireland here next week and looking forward to getting over to St. George's on Monday. The week, it will be nice, obviously I'm there to defend. I'm there to play good golf and I'm there to finish as high up as I can, and obviously everything that goes with defending an Open is going to be there, and it's going to be new for me so I'll have to learn quickly.

“I'm used to having that kind of label on my head and it's fine. I'll just go there and be myself and play my own game and hopefully it's good enough to have a chance at the weekend.”

In contrast, Rory McIlroy bowed out of the Irish Open in disappointing fashion with a closing 74 (+2) that saw him end the tournament on two under par.

“I didn't drive the ball well at all. I didn't hit a fairway with my driver. The rest of the game actually feels okay, irons, but when you're not putting the ball in the fairway, it's hard to score,” said Rory.

“I just need to do some work with the driver and get the ball -- in some fairways. It's nice going to two links courses the next two weeks because there isn't as much of an emphasis as hitting driver as a course like here, so sort of looking forward to that.

“I feel like I've got a pretty good 2-iron that I can hit a lot the next couple of weeks and at least get the ball in play because I feel like when I get the ball in play, I can actually play from there.”