Shane Lowry rues bad start as Aussie Lucas Herbert leads at Mount Juliet

Hopes of a DDF Irish Open challenge from the home contingent disappeared under leaden skies at Mount Juliet today.

Needing a low score to get into contention, the major trio of Rory McIlroy (73), Shane Lowry (74) and Graeme McDowell (70) failed to make any headway.

“It was just a struggle, bad start, hard when you go out trying to shoot a number and get off to that start,” said Open Champion Lowry who recorded a double-bogey at the par-three third and bogey on the fourth.

“Silly shot on the third and followed up with a bad bogey on four and then it's kind of from there, you're behind the black ball and you're chasing and things weren't going my way. I wasn't holing putts or hitting great shots. I was a bit in between.

“Difficult day but sure, look, I'm going to have those. I'll have plenty of those again. Just have to chin up now and move on. Not much more I can say about it. It just wasn't a great day. It was one of those where I tried my best, I gave it my all and it just wasn't good enough.

“I'll pick myself up tomorrow morning, like every professional golfer we all do after bad days. You just have to move on and try and shoot a good score tomorrow and then see where it leaves me on the leaderboard.”

It was left to Cormac Sharvin to provide some positives. The Ardglass man posted a bogey-free three-under par 69 to finish the day in a share of 21st on seven-under for the tournament.

Australian Lucas Herbert will take a one-shot lead into the final round after Johannes Veerman trimmed his lead.

Herbert was two ahead at the start of the weekend and extended that advantage to three shots just after the turn before two bogeys on the back nine saw him sign for a 70 and sit at 15 under.

That opened the door for American Veerman, who carded a 67 to be the nearest challenger, two shots clear of South African Justin Harding, whose 65 was the lowest round of the day.

Swede Rikard Karlberg, Italian Francesco Laporta and England's Dale Whitnell were then at 11 under, with Herbert, Veerman and Laporta on course to earn a spot at The Open Championship.

After opening rounds of 64-67, Herbert is looking to become the second wire to wire winner on the 2021 Race to Dubai after Bernd Wiesberger at the Made in Himmerland presented by FREJA.

“To win the Irish Open would be really cool, whether it's wire to wire or not. I think it would be a really cool one to put on your resumé that you've won the Irish Open,” said Herbert.

"It was a solid bad day I guess you'd say but in some ways frustrating. I felt like I could have put some real distance between myself and the field and didn't do that.”

DDF Irish Open (round three): Leader Lucas Herbert -15; Irish scores: Cormac Sharvin -7 Graeme McDowell -5 Rory McIlroy -4 Shane Lowry -3