Impressive 67 gives struggling Graeme McDowell a much-needed shot of confidence

Just when he needed it, after six missed cuts in nine starts this year, Graeme McDowell has finally found the decent round that could turn his season around.

That it came at the DDF Irish Open will have made the Portrush star’s second-round, five-under-par 67 at Mount Juliet all the sweeter, ushering him safely into the weekend.

It may not make McDowell a contender quite yet, but his hope now is that he will be able, in the not-too-distant future, to cast his mind back to yesterday’s round and say that was the day his fortunes changed.

Momentum is everything for a golfer, and McDowell’s had been in reverse gear up to this point in 2021.

An opening two-over-par 74 on Thursday will have done little to alter that notion, but something clicked for McDowell yesterday, and from scrabbling to avoid yet another missed cut, he is now in a position to give himself a chance this weekend.

“I think these are rounds today that you look back on in a few months and you go: ‘that was a pivotal moment where I dug myself out of a hole’ —four-over-par after 16 holes yesterday,” he said.

“You know, to birdie the last two last night, turn it around, come back, birdie the first two this morning and get myself in an opportunity to make this weekend is huge.

“Like I say, you can look back in a couple of months and look at this as a pivotal round, but I have to continue to capitalise and build on this.

“Game actually feels OK. Drove it well, hit a lot of nice iron shots. Feel better on the greens, and I have to continue to come out and putt better than I’m doing right now.”

He will undoubtedly take confidence from his second-round 67, and added: “A day like today is huge, because if you look at my confidence glass, it’s been in the dishwasher and it’s dry. I need to start filling it up with some confidence, and give myself that sort of belief in myself again a little bit.

“Today was important, and I need more of those.”