Gavin O’Neill crowned Irish U18 Boys’ Open champion

Gavin O’Neill (Malahide) following is title win at the Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship at Athenry Golf Club

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 16:09
Colm O’Connor

Malahide’s Gavin O’Neill claimed the title at the 2021 Irish U18 Boys’ Open Championship at Athenry GC on Friday.

O’Neill’s final round of 71 saw him secure a three-stroke victory from Galway’s Bay’s Adam Challoner. 

O'Neill's victory comes a year after he landed the U16 title at Lurgan.

Starting the final round as joint leader with Douglas star, James Walsh, O’Neill’s level-par front nine helped him into a four-shot lead at the turn. Despite bogeys on 11 and 12, the Dubliner won the title in style with a birdie on 18.

Challoner won the U17 title, to add to his second-placed finish, after a level par round of 70.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet”, O’Neill told Golf Ireland after the win. 

“I’m relieved the 18 holes are done, but I’m delighted with the win. My golf has really taken off. The help from (Malahide GC Pro) John Murray and being on the Irish panel this year has been phenomenal in terms of coaching.” 

O’Neill admitted he was surprised to come out on top in Athenry. “I wasn’t quite thinking I’d get that close this year, because I still have another year at Under-18s. My golf really stood up this week. I can’t believe it.”

