Colm Moriarty hits 68 to lead Irish challenge

The shadows were lengthening across Mount Juliet when Colm Moriarty strode up the 18th fairway. Most of the crowds that had followed Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy in their hundreds earlier in the day had headed for the hills but the Glasson GC pro was too busy eclipsing his illustrious compatriots to notice or care.

The 42-year-old, who played his first Dubai Duty Free Irish Open when Murphy’s was the sponsor at Fota Island as an amateur in 2001, will begin his second round at 9am this morning as the leading Irishman after 18 holes thanks to a four-under-par 68 that left him in a tie for 19th place overnight, four off the pace set by overnight leader Lucas Herbert.

It could have been better but for a bogey at the par-four last, the result of an errant tee shot.

Moriarty, who qualified for the tournament as one of three Irish PGA professionals, has made some sporadic and somewhat disappointing appearances on either the European or Challenge Tours over the last year, most recently a missed cut in the Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Links. So he enjoyed every minute of the experience as his 13th Irish Open appearance got underway yesterday and was grateful for a pre-tournament push to get to know Mount Juliet a little better than he had previously.

“I just played really solid. I have been fortunate, I’ve been down here a bit over the last few weeks, practiced, it’s just a lovely place to play golf in weather like that.”

“I played three times, Billy Connolly my hat sponsor, he is a member here. Because I hadn’t played a lot of golf here I can remember coming to an Irish Open here in 1994 but I didn’t play much golf here at all, apart from playing with Bill and the lads over the last couple of years. I didn’t really know the place that well. Maybe that worked to my advantage, it forced me to come down.

“I drove the ball pretty well. My iron play was pretty good, gave myself a lot of chances, just made some really good decisions. When I got a little bit out of position, I just assessed the shots well. Just a really good solid round.

“I think it was 20 years ago this week I played in my first one as an amateur in Fota Island. I have been fortunate enough to play reasonably well in some. You don’t really do anything different coming in, I suppose it is just a great atmosphere. Even to see the fans back as well. It is amazing, nearly feels like the place is packed. Obviously most are watching the marquee groups but even just being around, it is nice, around the practice area.”

Dipping in and out of Tour events is not as easy as it sounds and Moriarty felt he had not made the best of the rare opportunities that had fallen into his hands in recent months. A closing 79 in the autumn gloom at Galgorm Castle last September had failed to improve on his best Irish Open finish of a tie for 13th at Carton House in 2005 as he claimed a share of 60th and this year saw him miss the cut in the British Masters at The Belfry before a similar fate at Portmarnock Links

“Out here, I don’t play as much Tour golf, but it is unbelievable how tight the pins are now. I think there were 15 pins that were three or four feet from the edges and it is firming up as well. You have to hit it in the fairway. If you hit it in the rough, it is dry and very hard to control it. Especially to those pins.”