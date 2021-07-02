Shane Lowry’s brother Alan to caddy at Olympics

Shane Lowry has revealed he will be caddied by his brother Alan when he bids for an Olympic medal in Tokyo this month.

Regular caddie Bo Martin, who partnered Lowry to his Open victory at Royal Portrush in 2019, will step aside for the week and younger brother Alan, a former Paddy Harrington golf scholar at Maynooth University, will take time off from his job with Deloitte to partner Shane.

It will not be the first time they have worked together. Alan stepped into the breach for four tournaments in 2018 after his brother split with long-time caddie Dermot Byrne.

“He's very excited,” Shane said following his opening-round 70 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. “Alan's obviously caddied for me before so yeah, it’s pretty cool, a family affair. It will be nice to have him over there, nice for the two of us to go over there.

“I’d like to emphasise he's as good a caddie as you can get. So it's not like I'm not trying; I'm going over there to win a medal. Having Alan on the bag it would just be cool to do it with a family member and it will be nice for Bo to meet me in Memphis the week after and at least one of us won’t be wrecked!

“He did four tournaments with me in a row before Bo started and we did quite well together. We had like three Top 15s in a row over there and it was off the back of a really bad run. So it kind of got me going again, having him on the bag.

“It will be nice to do it, we're flying over together, I think we’re doing the Opening Ceremony together and just the experience will be nice.

“We just got all our gear during the week and he was pretty happy with that. Look, exciting times for us. It will be pretty cool for my parents sitting at home watching us, as well.”

Rory McIlroy has revealed he will be willing Ukraine to Euro 2020 quarter-final victory over England on Saturday because he is a friend of manager Andriy Shevchenko.

The legendary AC Milan and Chelsea striker guided his team to an extra-time Round of 16 victory over Sweden last Tuesday, hours after McIlroy had watched England beat Germany on TV following a Mount Juliet practice round.

“They were very good,” he said of England, “better when (Jack) Grealish came on, he injected a bit of life into them.”

But McIlroy added: “I mean, Ukraine, Shev is a friend of mine, so I'd like to see, I mean, I can see them getting to the final and playing Belgium or whoever else.”

The friendship between the sporting superstars began at the 2013 Irish Open when they played together in the Pro-Am at Carton House.

“Really good player. He’s scratch,” McIlroy said of Shevchenko. “And he's a very good friend of Ross Desmond. Ross Desmond is a very good friend of mine.

“We're members of the same golf club in London. I'm a member at Queenwood and played with him there a couple times. Be good to see him do well.”