Little early cheer for home fans at Irish Open

Shane Lowry was left cursing a lost ball and a failure to make hay on the other par-five holes as his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title bid got off to a slow start at Mount Juliet on Thursday.

The lost ball at the par-five fifth tee, Lowry’s 14th hole of the opening round, was one of two bogeys in an opening round of two-under 70 as the crowds returned to the European Tour event in Ireland for the first time since Lahinch in 2019.

Only one of his four birdies came on another of the four par fives, the 17th, and the 2019 Open champion and 2009 Irish Open winner finds himself eight shots behind early clubhouse leader Lucas Herbert, the 25-year-old Australian ranked 91 in the world who finished tied for seventh at Galgorm Castle in last September’s 2020 Irish Open.

“It is what it is,” Lowry said. “I will move on now and try and shoot a low score Friday and get myself into contention for the weekend.

“I lost that ball on the fifth. We were waiting on the tee and having the chat and I lost concentration which I was really disappointed with, because I don’t like doing that. I will move on and try and shoot as low as I can the next three days.” Rory McIlroy’s return to the Irish Open for the first time since 2018 and his bid to repeat his 2016 success at the K Club did not get off to the best of starts on Thursday. The world number 10, the highest-ranked player in Ireland this week, was in the marquee group of the afternoon starters in Kilkenny alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood and 2020 champion John Catlin but he bogeyed the par-four second hole to fall to one over after two.

Herbert was three shots clear of an eight-strong group from the morning wave, including Lowry’s playing partner and fellow major winner Martin Kaymer, who carded a five-under 67.

Padraig Harrington’s four-over-par 76 left Europe’s Ryder Cup captain frustrated and the three-time major winner said: “Didn't go the way I wanted it. Hit lots of pure shots. Hit a few bad shots as well. Struggled a bit on the greens. Yeah, it was not what I expected. I was nearly reining it in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sometimes you have high expectations, can backfire a bit.” Of the other early Irish finishers, newly-minted European Tour winner Jonathan Caldwell posted a four-over 76 a fortnight after his Scandinavian Mixed victory and Simon Thornton was five over following an opening 77