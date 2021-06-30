Shane Lowry targeting Irish Open glory: ‘It’s been a while since Offaly won in Kilkenny’

With an Open Championship title to defend and an Olympic medal to strive for this month, you could forgive Shane Lowry for looking beyond this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to more glittering prizes.

Yet success at Mount Juliet remains very much the major winner’s focus and Lowry has the form to achieve the feat of winning his national open as both a professional and an amateur by adding to his unexpected triumph in the rain at Baltray a dozen years ago.

Lowry, who gets his bid underway at 8am in Thursday’s opening round in the company of Jonny Caldwell and Martin Kaymer, has further, more tribal motivations at the course just 90 minutes down the road from his Clara birthplace.

“It’s been a while since Offaly won in Kilkenny,” Lowry joked referring to the hurling travails of his home county before turning to the serious subject of his more burning ambitions.

“I go into the Irish Open every year wanting to badly win this tournament again. At the start of the year, you’re looking at tournaments that you’d like to win and this is definitely up there with them.

“Obviously it would be amazing. I just want to give myself a chance. I just really, really would love the buzz to give myself a chance, and given what few people are here, the chance to see me do something really cool again.”

Thursday’s first round will represent a rebirth of sorts for the Irish Open, a year on from its postponement at Mount Juliet due to the Covid-19 lockdown and its relocation to Northern Ireland last September and behind closed doors event at Galgorm Castle.

Its return to Co. Kilkenny and the Jack Nicklaus-designed parkland course celebrating its 35th anniversary this year will be a breath of fresh air after the autumn chilliness and downbeat atmosphere of Galgorm. The sun is shining and spectators, albeit severely limited in number, are back along with tournament favourite Rory McIlroy for the first time since 2018, to invigorate this marquee European Tour event.

It is 26 years since Sam Torrance won the third of three successive Irish Opens at Mount Juliet, following in the footsteps of 1993 victor Nick Faldo and Bernhard Langer while Tiger Woods in 2002 and Ernie Els two years later bolstered its championship credentials with their American Express World Golf Championship wins.

Lowry was a wide-eyed spectator in 2004, watching his hero Woods for the first time in the flesh, just as tournament favourite Rory McIlroy did here two years earlier, and he believes this week’s tournament can restore the feelgood vibe.

“It’s good. I grew up about an hour and a half from here, so played here a few times over the years. It’s probably not as long as the modern-day golf course that we play, but I think the fairways are narrow enough to maybe make it trickier when you do miss fairways because it’s quite firm out there. It’s a lovely place to play golf and a lovely place to be.

“Obviously we have our (Covid) bubble this week but it doesn’t feel like a bubble here at Mount Juliet because it’s so nice. We were actually commenting, there were a few lads at dinner last night in the bar, we were commenting on that; it doesn’t feel like the actual bubble this week because the surroundings are so nice. It’s great to be here and at a nice venue, and hopefully I can be here for the whole week and hopefully I can be here until late Sunday afternoon.”

After a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship and a tie for sixth at the Memorial, Lowry hit a speedbump at the US Open last time out, his hopes dashed over the closing stretch of the third round at Torrey Pines, yet he insisted it has not stopped his momentum coming into Mount Juliet.

“I felt like my game was in pretty decent shape this morning. I did quite a bit of putting yesterday. Bit of practice. Played nine holes. So I felt like, you know, I would have known from yesterday or today if there’s anything that needed to be sorted out.

“Nice greens here this week. They are rolling lovely this morning, so hopefully I can just keep doing what I’ve been doing over the last few months and hopefully have a good week.”

This parkland test will not offer much for Lowry as he heads to Royal St George’s for the 149th Open with the Claret Jug in his possession since Portrush in 2019, but a good week will do wonders for his confidence heading onto the links.

“There’s probably nothing you can take away from this week that will help me at St George’s in my game apart from building confidence. More of a mental thing.

I’m very fortunate I live in Ireland and I can have a week’s prep on links, on probably the best links courses are in Ireland. So I can play a couple of those and hopefully I get a couple of windy days next week that I can really go out and get some good prep done. So that’s my plan for next week.

“The only thing I’d be looking to take from this week would be trying to build confidence and trying to get up there and trying to win a tournament. I think if I could do that, I’d be pretty happy leaving Sunday night.”