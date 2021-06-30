In pictures: Johnny Sexton and DJ Carey join Rory McIlroy for Irish Open Pro-Am

Irish golf professionals were joined by sporting stars and celebrities for the Irish Open Pro-Am at Mount Juliet on Wednesday
Leinster and Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton and Rory McIlroy during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Irish golf professionals were joined by sporting stars and celebrities for the Irish Open Pro-Am at Mount Juliet on Wednesday.

Rory McIlroy warmed up for the tournament with a round alongside his father, Gerry, Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton, and Kilkenny hurling hero DJ Carey.

Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, and Tommy Fleetwood were among the pros taking part with the likes of Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell, former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin, and impressionist Conor Moore.

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey with Shane Lowry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Impressionist Conor Moore watches his tee shot on the 5th hole. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
30 June 2021; Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship - Pro-Am at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin watches his tee shot on the 5th hole. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Kilkenny hurlers Walter Walsh, left, and Joey Holden with Shane Lowry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Gerry McIlroy, father of Rory McIlroy, watches his shot on the 4th hole. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Pádraig Harrington. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Rory McIlroy with, from left, Leinster and Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton, his father Gerry McIlroy, and former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
