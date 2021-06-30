In pictures: Johnny Sexton and DJ Carey join Rory McIlroy for Irish Open Pro-Am

Irish golf professionals were joined by sporting stars and celebrities for the Irish Open Pro-Am at Mount Juliet on Wednesday.
Rory McIlroy warmed up for the tournament with a round alongside his father, Gerry, Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton, and Kilkenny hurling hero DJ Carey.
Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, and Tommy Fleetwood were among the pros taking part with the likes of Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell, former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin, and impressionist Conor Moore.