Self-isolating Robert MacIntyre to miss Irish Open

The world number 51 was identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 after his flight home from the US Open last week
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 11:18
Phil Casey

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Irish Open as he has to self-isolate.

The world number 51 was identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 after his flight home from the US Open last week.

“Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from DDFIrishOpen this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from #UsOpen last week,” MacIntyre tweeted.

“We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and wish whoever tested positive a safe and speedy recovery.”

