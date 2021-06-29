Self-isolating Robert MacIntyre to miss Irish Open

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Irish Open as he has to self-isolate.
The world number 51 was identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 after his flight home from the US Open last week.
“Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from DDFIrishOpen this week due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from #UsOpen last week,” MacIntyre tweeted.
“We all know you have to respect the rules at the moment and wish whoever tested positive a safe and speedy recovery.”