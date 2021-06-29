Suzanne Corcoran chases another Close crown

Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna) after her victory at the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Close Championship in 2013. Picture: Pat Cashman

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Cian Locke

Portumna’s Suzanne Corcoran is hoping to make it four wins from four at this week’s Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close Championship in Westport.

Corcoran first won the title in 2013, before a run of three straight wins from 2017 to 2019.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A T15 finish in Athlone last week at the Connacht Open was fine preparation for this week’s bid at four-in-a-row.

“I haven’t played as much golf as I’d like to have played, but I’m doing what I can”, Corcoran admitted.

“Athlone was a warmup for Westport. I was happy with how I played on Thursday, but not with Friday’s performance.

“These things happen.”

Despite admitting to being “very disappointed” at not being able to defend the title last year that she won in Naas in 2019, the Portumna golfer is ready to try and win the title once again.

“Every year you get a year older, and more players come into the mix. It would have been lovely to keep the run going, but these things happen.”

52 players will tee off this morning for two rounds of stroke play, before the matchplay section of the Championship begins on Thursday.

