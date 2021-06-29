Slow-burner Niall Kearney ready to catch fire at Irish Open

Niall Kearney might look like a 6’3” gentle giant, especially as he ambles around the course with the casual intent of a man wandering around his own back garden.

He gives the impression he’s got the heart rate capable of handling the stress of landing a jumbo jet — an unflappable quality that comes naturally.

It’s all appearances, of course, as the 33-year-old Royal Dublin man admits he still gets as nervous as he did when he was “playing under 15s” golf for Ireland.

Just don’t mistake the quiet demeanour or the admission of nerves for weakness. Beneath the calm exterior, he’s very much a steely competitor.

After all, as an elite amateur, he beat the likes of Rickie Fowler in the 2009 Walker Cup match where Tommy Fleetwood was the stand-out player, then went on to win back-to-back Irish PGA Championships in 2015 before putting the cream of US club professionals to the sword in the PGA Cup in California, nervelessly brushing home an eight-footer to win his match and give Great Britain and Ireland their first victory on US soil.

Winner of the South of Ireland title in 2008 and the prestigious Brabazon Trophy in 2009, he’s endured a slow rise to prominence that belies his immense talent and earned many new fans with his sterling performances on the European Tour recently, finishing a career-best tied fourth in the Canary Islands Open last month before leading the BMW International Open en route to a share of 11th place behind Viktor Hovland in Munich on Sunday.

He’s been battling to make the grade for the past 12 years, but after 21 visits to the Qualifying School — 11 in Europe and 10 in Asia — he’s got a great chance now to secure his full European Tour card.

Having made the cut but failed to win a full European Tour card at the Q-School when it was last held in 2019, he does not get into events automatically but must wait until he moves far enough up the waiting list each Sunday and Monday before discovering whether or not he should be making tracks for the airport.

It’s the kind of existence that would try the patience of a saint, but Kearney does it happily because of one thing — he loves to compete.

“We all know that this game is not necessarily fair, but I’ve put in a lot of work over a long period of time, there’s no doubt,” Kearney says. “I’ve never had thoughts of doing anything else. I still love playing; I still love competing; I love the element of competition, so once I still have that love affair with it, I will keep going.”

Up to 118th in the Race to Dubai, he’s aiming to move up as far as he can so he can finally plan a schedule and one day win on the European Tour.

After all, he knows it’s more than possible, having watched his frequent dinner companion Jonny Caldwell become a winner at 37 just a few years after being forced to work in Nevada Bob’s to make ends meet.

“Of course it’s inspiring,” he says down the line as he drives from Dublin airport to Mount Juliet on Sunday night on his arrival from Munich — a prerequisite for remaining inside the European Tour bubble.

“I’ve played a lot of golf with Jonny. He’s a serious, serious player.”

The pair are part of a 16-strong Irish challenge in the field for this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet and the tournament invitation is a big deal for him given the €3m prize fund.

“It’s great to get a start in the Irish Open because it’s quite a big tournament relative to everything else,” he says. “It was key for me to get in — a big tournament for me with €3m in the purse as opposed to €1m or €1.5m every other week.

“I never know when I am going to get a start, so it’s vitally important I take advantage of every chance.”

His 11th place finish in Munich was another fillip to his confidence and he’s quietly confident his straight-hitting style will yield dividends at Jack Nicklaus’s pristine, Co Kilkenny parkland as he looks to make another giant leap up the Race to Dubai, and maybe even win one of three spots in The Open.

“Germany was good. Solid,” he says of his performance in Munich, where he led by two shots at halfway before carding rounds of 72 and 71 at the weekend. “The first couple of days were pretty good. At the weekend, I gave myself chances, but I just didn’t quite take them. But it was a very enjoyable experience.

“I’d certainly like to think it will stand to me going forward, and I am obviously looking forward to the Irish Open coming up this week. I’ve just got to keep taking my opportunities.”

He credits coach Eddie Doyle with his recent progress, having built a home studio during the Covid-19 lockdown and honed his swing like a finely oiled machine.

He’s certainly not overawed by the talent on tour, just looking to attain the consistency that differentiates a Rory McIlroy, a Viktor Hovland, or a Shane Lowry from a regular European Tour player.

“Everyone hits it well, but it’s not true to say everybody is at the same level,” he explains. “On their day, everyone out there is fabulous to watch, and everybody tends to hit the same shots. There are no shots you see that make you say, ‘Jayus, there’s no way I’d be able to hit that shot.’

“It’s just that the better guys just hit them a bit more often.”