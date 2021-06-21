Breaking: Jon Rahm wins first major with dramatic birdie-birdie finish 

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA – Jon Rahm delivered a pair of power-punch birdie putts on the 17th and 18th greens to overtake Louis Oosthuizen and fulfill his destiny as a major champion, winning the US Open at Torrey Pines.

Rahm drained a 24-foot birdie on 17 to catch Oosthuizen at 5-under and then buried an 18-footer on the last from the opposite direction as Tiger Woods 13 years ago, eliciting a similar roar as he punched the air to cap a final-round 67 to post 6-under 278 four holes ahead of Oosthuizen.

Rahm is the fourth Spanish golfer to win a major and the first to win the U.S. Open.

“I knew my time was coming,” said Rahm, adding this win was for his muse Seve Ballesteros. “I have a hard time explaining what happened because I can’t believe I made the last two putts.”

South Africa’s Oosthuizen needed to make up a stroke with the easiest closing hole in major championship history on deck, but he didn’t get the chance after pulling his tee shot on the 17th in the hazard and missed a 10-foot putt to make bogey. His bid to force a playoff with eagle on 18 was smothered by the rough off the tee and he settled for his second consecutive runner-up in a major and sixth of his career.

What was shaping up to be a thoroughbred race to the finish – with 10 players within one shot of the lead at one point – devolved quickly into a demolition derby.

Rory McIlroy was just a shot off the lead through 10 when he made bogey-double bogey on 11 and 12 to fall out of the chase and he eventually finished tied for seventh at 1-under. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had a share of the lead at 5-under through 10 before imploding, playing the last eight holes in 8-over including a gruesome double on the par-5 13th and even worse quadruple-bogey on 17 to shoot 77 and finished T26.

Brooks Koepka made a run from starting the day five shots back of the lead at even par to get as low as 4-under after birdies at 13 and 15, but a sloppy bogey from the bunker on the par-3 16th derailed his hopes of posting an early number in the clubhouse. His birdie try at 17 slid past the cup and he missed a short par putt on 18 to fall short of Harris English’s posted 3-under finish.

Koepka tied for fourth at 2-under with Collin Morikawa and Italy’s Guido Migliozzi.

Other 54-hole co-leaders Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes both fell off the pace. Henley started backing up with three consecutive bogeys on 6-8 while Hughes hopes were dashed when his ball stuck in a tree on the par-3 11th hole.

Paul Casey and Morikawa each had bids wrecked by doubles on the back side as well.

As heavyweights self-destructed by the handful, only Oosthuizen and Rahm got the breaks and avoided the crashes to see who would be the last man standing.

Rahm nearly took himself out when his tee shot on the par-5 ninth hole seemed to be sailing out-of-bounds left, but instead he was given relief from a boundary fence and very nearly eagled the hole instead of taking absorbing a double or worse. His birdie there was followed by a string of steady pars until he erupted for those huge left-to-right Oosthuizen got his own Freddie Couples-like break when his third shot into the par-5 13th somehow stuck on the front edge of the steeply elevated green instead of rolling back 80 yards down to the bottom of the fairway.

Things got very interesting, very fast on Sunday at Torrey Pines. At one point there were 10 players within one shot of the lead either 4-under or 3-under through holes Nos. 5 to 11. It was DeChambeau who stepped up from the pack first, hitting his tee shot on 175-yard par-3 eighth to withing an inch of an ace.

But DeChambeau made his first bogey in 30 holes on the 11th just before Oosthuizen drained a long birdie putt on 10 to take a two-shot lead.

McIlroy missed golden birdie chances on Nos. 7 (7 feet) and 9 (12 feet). He made a huge 8-footer to save par on 10 but then three-putted 11 from 33 feet, pulling his 4-footer for par to slip to 3-under.

But his hopes to end a seven-year major drought came to a gruesome end on the 12th, where three consecutive bunker shots led to a double bogey.