‘Excited’ Shane Lowry looking forward to Mount Juliet after ending US Open with 79

Shane Lowry didn’t have a lot to write home about this week at Torrey Pines.

But he had a lot to look forward to going home on Sunday night.

“I’m excited for the few months ahead, but first and foremost I’m excited to go home,” said Lowry after carding a final-round 79 and finishing tied for 65th at 13-over par.

“This week just wasn’t my week.

“I came here to Torrey Pines, made the cut, got kicked in the nuts a few times around the golf course,” he said. “It was just hard. I feel like my game is in decent shape and even though I was out there shooting 79 today, I don’t think I should go away and look into that too much because this golf course was just hard today.”

It’s the months ahead that Lowry is focused on. He’ll fly directly from San Diego to Ireland for the first time in six months and play next week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in Co. Kilkenny. Then two weeks later he’ll finally get to take the claret jug back and defend his 2019 title as Champion Golfer of the last two years in the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

“I’m very excited to get home, for a start,” Lowry said. “I haven’t been home since Christmas so very excited to see my parents and granny and all my friends and family.”

Lowry said he doesn’t know the Mount Juliet course well but is looking forward to the experience.

“I’m going to go down this week and play a practice round, and I’m excited to play in the Irish Open,” he said of the event where he broke his maiden as an amateur in 2009. “I know the crowds are very limited but hopefully it’s a good week.

“I want to just go down there and try to have as good a week as I can. The Irish Open means a lot to me and I’d love to have the chance to win the tournament again.” After that he’ll have to return the claret jug that he won in 2019 at Royal Portrush and has been a familiar companion for an extended period because Covid cancelled last year’s Open.

“Obviously the real one, the original, the one I have, I’m giving it back,” he said. “But I have the replica and I’ll always have that. I always say, no matter what happens, nobody will take my name off that trophy so that’s pretty cool to have that for my life.

“I’m looking forward to going to St. George’s and defending. I played the British Amateur there (in 2006), so I played one round maybe two. Excited that the R&A are having 32,000 people a day there. It’ll be pretty cool.”

The summer continues with the Olympics in Japan, where Lowry is now officially an Irish team member with Rory McIlroy after the qualifying closed this week.

“That’ll be cool and my goal is obviously to go there and win a medal,” he said.