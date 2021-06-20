Leona Maguire falls just short of first LPGA Tour victory

A career-best payday of $214,000 will be of limited consolation after the Cavan golfer saw a 25-foot eagle putt to guarantee her a play-off slide by on the final hole
Leona Maguire falls just short of first LPGA Tour victory

Leona Maguire

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 21:20
Stephen Barry

Leona Maguire came up just short in her bid for a first LPGA Tour victory as Nelly Korda held her nerve on the final green at Blythefield Country Club.

A career-best payday of $214,000 (€180,500) will be of limited consolation after the Cavan golfer saw a 25-foot eagle putt to guarantee her a play-off slide by on the final hole at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Instead, world no. 4 Korda escaped a greenside bunker to birdie for a 25-under total, while Maguire ended up three-putting to finish two back.

The bogey-free final round of 66 ensured Maguire's fifth LPGA Tour top-10 and another runner-up finish, following April's Lotte Championship, as she bids to become the first Irish winner on the tour.

Maguire began three shots behind Korda in the final group but had cancelled out that headstart by the fourth hole with a hat-trick of birdies.

Another birdie at the eighth kept it level at the turn before Korda stepped up the pace. She had restored her three-stroke advantage by the 15th after three birdies and an eagle at 14, with one bogey in between, as Maguire could only birdie 14 in reply.

A two-shot swing at 16 breathed new life into Maguire's challenge, trickling in a tricky birdie putt as Korda three-putted from 10 feet.

Maguire escaped the trees at 17 for a par but while Korda opened the door when finding a bunker at the last, the 22-year-old American was able to close it just as fast for the fifth LPGA Tour win of her career ahead of next week's Women's PGA Championship.

In-Gee Chun, of South Korea, shot the round of the day, a 63, to give her a share of third with American Brittany Altomare on 21-under.

More in this section

US Open Golf Heavyweights dominate the US Open leaderboard ahead of Sunday showdown
US Open Golf Rory McIlroy in the mix for US Open with 'one of the best rounds of golf I've played in a while'
The Irish Open - Preview Day - Galgorm Castle Golf Club Shane Lowry endures frustrating finish after finding water on 18 at US Open
#women’s sport
Leona Maguire falls just short of first LPGA Tour victory

Anna Foster wins Irish Women's Amateur Close  

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up