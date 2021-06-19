Shane Lowry endures frustrating finish after finding water on 18 at US Open

Torrey Pines was set up for the taking on a cool, overcast, and quiet Saturday morning but the opportunity for a low score slipped away on the finishing holes for Shane Lowry and finally sank in the pond in front of the 18th green.

“Sorry, I can’t talk right now,” Lowry said, needing time to cool off after a round that he knows could have gotten him close to even par and given him a chance on Sunday but instead ended up 1-over 72, leaving him 5-over after three rounds at the US Open.