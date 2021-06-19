Shane Lowry endures frustrating finish after finding water on 18 at US Open

After tapping in for bogey and a 1-over 72, Lowry flung his ball in the water in disgust and stomped away
Shane Lowry. File photo

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 21:06
Scott Michaux, Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines was set up for the taking on a cool, overcast, and quiet Saturday morning but the opportunity for a low score slipped away on the finishing holes for Shane Lowry and finally sank in the pond in front of the 18th green.

“Sorry, I can’t talk right now,” Lowry said, needing time to cool off after a round that he knows could have gotten him close to even par and given him a chance on Sunday but instead ended up 1-over 72, leaving him 5-over after three rounds at the US Open.

Lowry started slow but caught fire after a bogey on the sixth hole, making consecutive birdies at 8 and 9 and getting back a lost shot at 12 with a nice birdie on 13 to sit 1-under for the day. His spirits were high, joking and talking with playing partner Kevin Kisner as they made their way around the South Course.

Then Lowry left a 27-footer dead on the front lip of the hole at 14 and missed a great birdie chance from 9 feet on 15, the hardest hole on the golf course. 

He tilted his head back and looked to the heavens in frustration as he walked to the 16th tee, where he promptly three-putted from 34 feet to fall back to even par.

It the last that stung him. He laid up perfectly to 103 yards from the fairway bunker. But with either the wrong yardage or wrong club, his wedge hit short of the left pin tucked behind the water and spun back into Devlin’s Billabong. 

He dropped in nearly the same spot and this time spun his wedge to inches from the cup. After tapping in for bogey and a 1-over 72, Lowry flung his ball in the water in disgust and stomped away.

