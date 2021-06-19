Leona Maguire second after Nelly Korda fires 62 to take lead at Meijer LPGA Classic

A sensational round of 62 by Nelly Korda has left Leona Maguire with a three-shot deficit to overturn if she is to win her first LPGA Tour title.

The Cavan golfer entered moving day at the Meijer LPGA Classic with a three-stroke lead of her own, over Su Oh, and she stayed ahead of all her challengers with the exception of Korda during a steady third round.

Maguire had noted that standing still is moving backwards at a low-scoring Blythefield Country Club in Michigan and while she did better than that, with a two-under 70, it was slower progress than the breakneck pace she set with opening rounds of 65 and 64.

Korda, starting the day five shots back, had snatched the lead within eight holes. The world no. 4 strung together three consecutive birdies from the off before adding two more, while Maguire bogeyed the par-three seventh.

That was her only dropped shot of the day, however, reacting strongly with a birdie at 8 to tie the lead before a weather delay amid wind and rain. There were more birdies at 11, to retake the solo lead, and 14, to level again following Korda birdies at 13 and 14.

The American finished the day as she started it, with three birdies in a row, to card a career-best 62, tie the tournament record, and take a three-shot lead on 20-under.

Madelene Sagstrom is a shot behind Maguire on 16-under and they will form a final trio for the fourth round, teeing off at 4.05pm (Irish time) on Sunday. Oh lies a further stroke back in fourth place and will play alongside English duo, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, who finished together on 14-under.

Maguire has enjoyed three top-10s since March, including a second at the Lotte Championship and ninth at the Mediheal Championship last week, where she also led after the first round.