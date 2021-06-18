US Open: ‘Rollercoaster’ round but Rory McIlory stays in touch at Torrey Pines

While 48-year-old Englishman Richard Bland took the reins at the US Open, Rory McIlroy was relieved to make a couple late birdies to keep himself in reach at Torrey Pines.

Bland shot a 67 to take the early 36-hole clubhouse lead at 5-under for the tournament while McIlroy rallied to card a 73 and sit 1-over through two rounds on the South Course.

“To birdie two of the last four coming because I was haemorrhaging a little bit, that was important,” McIlroy said of his birdies coming home on holes 6 and 9. “I was trying to get back to even for the tournament and didn’t quite do that, but right in it at 1-over. Blandy is at 5-under but I think anything around even is good going into the weekend.”

McIlroy made seven bogeys, five birdies and six pars on Friday, with a pair of three-bogey runs on 14-16 and 2 to 5 that had him slipping outside the cut-line before bouncing back with some birdies to right the ship. He made birdies on all three par-5s yesterday.

“I drove the ball better but my whole game wasn’t quite as good,” he said. “I played the par-5s in even yesterday and 3-under today, so much better, and that’s what you need to do as the course gets more difficult as the week goes on. You have to rely on those holes to make your birdies and try to pick off a couple others.

“I’ve made nine birdies in the last two days and that’s what you want to do at a US Open. I just made a couple too many bogeys. It was a bit of a rollercoaster. I’d like something a little more mundane tomorrow.”

Bland is playing his fourth career major – in his fourth decade. He played in Open Championships in 1998 and 2017. His only previous U.S. Open appearance was 12 years ago in 2009. His only previous made cut was a T22 in 2017 at Royal Birkdale. He doesn’t even have a hat deal, wearing the logo of his home club, Wisley.

It has already been a big season for Bland, who first gained his European Tour card in 1997. In May, in his 478th career start on the European Tour, he claimed his maiden victory in a playoff over Italy’s Guida Migliozzi at the Betfred British Masters. When he spoke via video chat with his parents after holing the winning par putt on the first extra hole, an emotional Bland asked his mother, “Are you alright, mum?” “No!” she said through sobs.

“For a few days it was pretty different with the media and then the social media took over and was kind of overwhelming to get messages from all over the world of golf, just saying how inspired they were by it,” he said. “That's something I wasn't expecting. I'm just a guy who's won a golf tournament really, when you boil it down.

“But as it all sunk in, I think it was just more satisfaction than anything that I kind of got what I've always wanted. I want more. Every golfer wants more. Hopefully I can do it again.”

Bland became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history, and he did it without making a single bogey in four rounds at The Belfry. At Torrey Pines, Bland went 23 holes before making his first bogey on the 15th Friday. From there he made birdies at 16, 17, 2, 4 and 6 to reach 6-under before a bogey on the par-3 eighth left him with the clubhouse lead at 5-under 137 through 36 holes – a shot ahead of first-round leader Russell Henley who had yet to start his second round.

“To be 5-under I’m over the moon,” Bland said.

He cited intel he received from Lee Westwood and Justin Rose on how to safely attack a course like Torrey Pines. As soon as he laid eyes on Torrey, he thought “I can play around here.” With a 36-hole clubhouse lead – one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and two clear of Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson among players who completed two rounds Friday – can he start dreaming about winning a major?

“Of course, it’s going to be pretty tough not to do that but you look at the leaderboard and see who’s behind and there’s guys with a lot more on their CV than I have,” Bland said.

“If I can keep doing what I’m doing, I know it’s a cliché, but I think I can be there or thereabouts on Sunday.”