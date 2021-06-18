AIG Irish Women’s Close: Douglas’ Sara Byrne impresses as seven Munster golfers advance

Munster golfers dominated the opening day of matchplay combat in the AIG Irish Women’s Close with seven golfers from the province through to the last 16 at Ballybunion.

Douglas’ Sara Byrne, who won the title at Enniscrone in 2018, racked up the most impressive margin of victory with a 7&6 win over Foyle’s Lauren Murray.

After finishing fourth in qualifying, the University of Miami star closed out her opponent on the 12th and now faces Kilkenny’s Jan Browne for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I was a little bumpy in the first three holes, but after that I got into the swing of things with a couple of birdies and an eagle,” Byrne said. “I played pretty solid, and conditions were far calmer too.

“The legs are a bit sore after yesterday, and tomorrow will be long. This week will be mentally and physically draining, so I’m delighted to get back in early, and get ready for tomorrow.”

It was a day for the leading qualifiers with 15 of the top 16 advancing to Saturday's matches with Browne’s 2&1 win over Castlewarden’s Clodagh Walsh 2&1 in the day’s only upset.

Leading qualifier Beth Coulter was taken to the 17th hole by Hannah Lee-McNamara, while Lahinch’s Aine Donegan and Ballybunion’s Emma O’Driscoll both recorded 5&3 wins. Coulter now faces Elm Park’s Emma Fleming, a 3&2 winner over Tramore’s Anna Dawson as Donegan takes on Co Louth’s Deirdre Smith and and

Kanturk’s Mairead Martin beat Royal Tara’s Hannah Guerin 2&1 as Ballykisteen’s Caitlin Shippam knocked out Lahinch’s Niamh O’Dwyer by one hole.

“I’m playing it day by day and will see what happens tomorrow,” Martin said.

It was also a good day for Cork’s Rachel Thompson who was relieved to beat Woodbrook’s Lauren Murray on the 19th hole. “I played better on Thursday, but I’m delighted to advance to the weekend,” said Thompson, who now plays Valerie Clancy, a 5 & 3 winner over Kate Dillon.

“Playing only one round today, I didn’t mind going into extra holes and getting the adrenaline pumping.”