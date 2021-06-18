Louis Oosthuizen holds on to share of lead at weather-affected US Open

Oosthuizen faced a birdie putt on his penultimate hole when play was suspended late on Thursday evening, a legacy of a 90-minute fog delay earlier in the day.
Louis Oosthuizen holds on to share of lead at weather-affected US Open

Louis Oosthuizen held a share of the lead after the first round of the US Open. Picture: Gregory Bull/AP

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 16:47
Phil Casey

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen held on to a share of the lead when the weather-affected US Open resumed at Torrey Pines on Friday.

Oosthuizen faced a birdie putt on his penultimate hole when play was suspended late on Thursday evening, a legacy of a 90-minute fog delay earlier in the day.

The South African raced the birdie attempt seven feet past the hole but calmly holed the return, before also parring the ninth to complete a 67.

That left Oosthuizen alongside Russell Henley on four under par, although he faced a quick turnaround before beginning round two.

Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello were a shot off the lead, with two-time winner Brooks Koepka, pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among those another stroke back.

Rory McIlroy, who had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors since 2015, was one under par after making a birdie on the 18th late on Thursday, partly thanks to playing partner Justin Rose.

Rose struggled to a 78 but ensured that his group were able to finish their round by running to the 18th and teeing off before play was suspended, almost hitting Sergio Garcia up ahead in the fairway.

“Better putting in the dark,” McIlroy joked to the remaining spectators after holing from eight feet to complete a 70.

“I was sort of like, I think it’s straight, I’ll hit it straight and we’ll see. But, yeah, it was nice to get in, get an extra hour of sleep tonight and it was a bonus to birdie in as well.”

More in this section

US Open Golf Phil Mickelson makes bad start to US Open title bid
Matthew Wolff US Open: Matthew Wolff takes early lead at Torrey Pines
Shane Lowry US Open: Calm Shane Lowry steadies ship to make solid start
Louis Oosthuizen holds on to share of lead at weather-affected US Open

'Better putting in the dark' - cheer for Rory McIlroy after long day at US Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up