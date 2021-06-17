US Open: Calm Shane Lowry steadies ship to make solid start

Lowry was a bit disgusted with himself on the fourth tee when his drive hopped left and over the cliff. He felt worse when he walked off the green with a four-putt and triple bogey.
Yet despite the early other, Lowry fought his way back to shoot 1-over par 72 and sit among the top-20 finishers in the morning wave at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, just five shots behind early clubhouse leader Russell Henley.
“It was obviously one of those and I came back quite well so I’m happy,” Lowry said. “One-over, you take it. It’s hard to hit fairways and hard to hit greens. I’m proud of myself and shows me where I’m at when I do play my best.” Lowry was 1-under after pouring in a 32-foot uphill putt for birdie on the second hole and still in the red when he walked to the fourth tee after leaving his 14-foot try for birdie 2 feet short on the par-3 third. His drive on the fourth, the only hole that plays parallel to the Pacific coast cliffs, bounced left over the line demarking the lateral hazard.
After his drop, he hit his third 200 yards to the green, 33 feet below the hole. His par putt rolled 6 feet long and he missed the comebacker for bogey. Then he missed 30-inch putt and settled for triple.
“I was ready for it, to make mistakes because it’s a U.S. Open,” Lowry said. “It was pretty poor by me four-putting the ball, but you take it on the chin and move on. I did it very well.” After a short bathroom break at the fifth tee, the Offaly man began his fight back with a great par save on the fifth to settle him down and beautiful 4-foot birdie putt on the 515-yard par-4 sixth hole (it usually plays as a par-5 in the annual PGA Tour event) and offset a lone back-nine bogey at 11 with birdies at 14 and 18 to get himself back to level par.
He missed several good chances for birdie, including a 5-footer for birdie on the difficult par-3 16th. Lowry hit 54 percent of the fairways but found 65 percent of Torrey’s greens in regulation to stay in the fight.
“I could have birdied 16 and had a heck of a shot to shoot par today with a seven, it just shows me how well I’m playing,” he said. “I’m happy with the way the day panned out after four.” Lowry’s fight back gives him good reason to remain bullish on his chances to be in the picture Sunday at a major he’s only missed the cut in one time in his last six starts. He finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont a year after posting a top-10 at Chambers Bay.
“I’m ready for whatever the U.S. Open throws at me,” he said. “If I go out tomorrow and shoot a big number and miss the cut, I’m ready for it. You just don’t know what you’re going to get. I’ll go out and be myself tomorrow and see what happens. Nobody is going to run away with it. Nobody’s getting to double figures.”