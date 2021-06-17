US Open: Calm Shane Lowry steadies ship to make solid start

Lowry was a bit disgusted with himself on the fourth tee when his drive hopped left and over the cliff. He felt worse when he walked off the green with a four-putt and triple bogey.

Yet despite the early other, Lowry fought his way back to shoot 1-over par 72 and sit among the top-20 finishers in the morning wave at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, just five shots behind early clubhouse leader Russell Henley.

“It was obviously one of those and I came back quite well so I’m happy,” Lowry said. “One-over, you take it. It’s hard to hit fairways and hard to hit greens. I’m proud of myself and shows me where I’m at when I do play my best.” Lowry was 1-under after pouring in a 32-foot uphill putt for birdie on the second hole and still in the red when he walked to the fourth tee after leaving his 14-foot try for birdie 2 feet short on the par-3 third. His drive on the fourth, the only hole that plays parallel to the Pacific coast cliffs, bounced left over the line demarking the lateral hazard.

After his drop, he hit his third 200 yards to the green, 33 feet below the hole. His par putt rolled 6 feet long and he missed the comebacker for bogey. Then he missed 30-inch putt and settled for triple.

“I was ready for it, to make mistakes because it’s a U.S. Open,” Lowry said. “It was pretty poor by me four-putting the ball, but you take it on the chin and move on. I did it very well.” After a short bathroom break at the fifth tee, the Offaly man began his fight back with a great par save on the fifth to settle him down and beautiful 4-foot birdie putt on the 515-yard par-4 sixth hole (it usually plays as a par-5 in the annual PGA Tour event) and offset a lone back-nine bogey at 11 with birdies at 14 and 18 to get himself back to level par.

He missed several good chances for birdie, including a 5-footer for birdie on the difficult par-3 16th. Lowry hit 54 percent of the fairways but found 65 percent of Torrey’s greens in regulation to stay in the fight.

“I could have birdied 16 and had a heck of a shot to shoot par today with a seven, it just shows me how well I’m playing,” he said. “I’m happy with the way the day panned out after four.” Lowry’s fight back gives him good reason to remain bullish on his chances to be in the picture Sunday at a major he’s only missed the cut in one time in his last six starts. He finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont a year after posting a top-10 at Chambers Bay.

“I’m ready for whatever the U.S. Open throws at me,” he said. “If I go out tomorrow and shoot a big number and miss the cut, I’m ready for it. You just don’t know what you’re going to get. I’ll go out and be myself tomorrow and see what happens. Nobody is going to run away with it. Nobody’s getting to double figures.”

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson’s bid to complete the career grand slam in his home city of San Diego got off to a poor — and somewhat unfortunate — start at Torrey Pines.

After play in the first round of the 121st US Open was delayed by 90 minutes due to fog, Mickelson covered his opening six holes in three over par.

Starting on the back nine of the South Course, Mickelson dropped a shot on the 10th when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker, his par attempt catching the edge of the hole and spinning out.

The six-time major winner was even more unfortunate on the 13th when, after taking a penalty drop from a bush, his fourth shot to the 613-yard par five bounced once before hitting the pin and rebounding off the green.

Mickelson did well to limit the damage to a single shot by chipping to six feet and holing the putt, but another shot went on the 15th after an errant drive.

Just nine days before rolling back the years to win the US PGA and become golf’s oldest major champion, Mickelson had reluctantly accepted a special exemption for the US Open, an event in which he has finished runner-up a record six times.

The exemption was required because Mickelson had slipped out of the world’s top 100 and the prospect of him joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having won all four majors looked increasingly far-fetched.

However, Mickelson’s stunning victory at Kiawah Island came with a five-year US Open exemption and the 51-year-old — who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday — spent last week practising hard at a course he used to love.

Mickelson has won three times at Torrey Pines, including back-to-back victories in the Buick Invitational - now the Farmers Insurance Open —- in 2000 and 2001, but three months after the last of those successes the South Course underwent a major redesign which was not to Mickelson’s liking.

In his 18 starts since, the left-hander has recorded just four top-10 finishes and in the last seven years has missed the cut three times, withdrawn once with a back injury, skipped one year to play on the European Tour and has a best finish of 14th in 2017.

Two-time winner Brooks Koepka was part of a five-way tie for the early lead on two under, with England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood a shot behind.