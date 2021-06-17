US Open: Matthew Wolff takes early lead at Torrey Pines

Matthew Wolff is the early leader in the US Open as golf's third major of the year eventually got underway on Thursday.
Scoring conditions were favourable for the early starters and Wolff – who was runner-up to DeChambeau in September – was taking full advantage with three birdies in his first four holes.
Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton and Si Woo Kim were just a shot behind, with Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Matt Fitzpatrick all one under.
Mickelson’s bid to complete the career grand slam got off to a slow start with a bogey on the 10th after he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.
Shane Lowry is two over after five holes.