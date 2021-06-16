Justin Thomas aiming to be ‘little bit easier’ on himself at US Open

World number two Justin Thomas has said that he plans to take it easy on himself as he bids to win a second major title at the US Open.

He won the Players Championship in March, but has failed to record a top-10 finish since, missing the cut in last month’s US PGA Championship, the event he won at Quail Hollow in 2017.

“I’ve been working harder than I ever have,” he told a press conference at Torrey Pines. “I’ve really just been trying to just equate some results with how I feel like I’ve been close to playing.

“I clearly haven’t been playing well and consistent, but I definitely have been playing better than the results have shown, and I think a lot of that is just fighting some things here and there in my golf swing and in my putting that are coming up time to time.

“But a lot of it is just mental as well, and being a little bit nicer and easier on myself.

“That’s something I definitely have worked on, and will need to execute at a week like here in a US Open.

“There’s clearly things that I want to work on in my game.

“I want to make sure everything’s perfect, but something I’ve learned is that it doesn’t matter what kind of state my game is in; if I’m not mentally there or mentally fresh and ready, it really doesn’t matter.”

Torrey Pines hosts the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour each season and, although Thomas does not usually play in the event, he feels that the course will play differently in June than it does in February.

Thomas believes that was the case when Pebble Beach hosted the US Open in 2019.

“It’s very similar to Pebble a couple of years ago in that you can’t come play it in February and then compare it to how it is in the summer,” he said.

“It’s a totally different golf course.

“It’s all right in front of you. Nothing’s hidden.

“You just have to go out and play well and really manage your game, and like any US Open or any major, you need to make those par putts and saves to kind of keep the momentum going.”