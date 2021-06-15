Positive Covid-19 test meant Jon Rahm missed seeing his parents meet his son

For a man who probably lost $1.6m two weeks ago because of a positive Covid test, Jon Rahm is in fairly great spirits heading into the US Open.

Getting released from quarantine a few days early because of consecutive negative Covid tests Friday and Saturday has allowed Rahm a chance to get prepared for a major championship on a golf course he’s won on before. His history at Torrey Pines and his form coming in have made him the oddmakers’ favourite this week.

Even though he didn’t officially repeat as champion at the Memorial Tournament, Rahm is coming in off a high having built himself a six-shot lead through 54 holes in what he said was “arguably the best performance of my life”.

“I still have the memory of all those great golf shots I played, right?” Rahm said on Tuesday. “I'm going to choose to remember that. I've been playing really good golf all year. Two weeks ago, it's finally clicking altogether like I was waiting for it to happen. Finally, everything was firing on all cylinders. Not that I'm expecting to play that perfect again, but I know that I can play at a really high level. So I'm confident, yeah.”

Rahm was delivered a gut punch when he walked off the 18th green at Muirfield Village and was immediately notified that his second Covid screening had come back positive and he was forced to withdraw after reaching a record 18-under par through three rounds at Memorial.

The situation prompted much debate over the PGA Tour’s protocols and the fairness of the situation, but Rahm stood by the tour’s handling of things even it was a little awkward and déjà vu, having had a similar notification of a penalty when he walked off the same green the year before, which prompted Rahm to say “Not again.”

“I'm not going to lie, I was fully aware when I was in tracing protocol that that was a possibility,” he said. “I knew that could happen. I was hoping it wouldn't. I was playing like it's not going to, but I support what the PGA Tour did. It could have been handled a little bit better possibly, but they did what they had to do.”

Rahm said the worst part of his quarantine was not being able to be present when his parents flew to Arizona to meet his newborn son for the first time.

“Whatever happens on the golf course was absolutely secondary in my mind,” he said. “For anybody wondering what was going through my mind, all that was going on because my parents landed Monday, Tuesday they met my son, and I wasn't there. That was truly, truly a hard thing.”

How did he handle Sunday when he couldn’t play? He watched on TV as Patrick Cantlay beat Collin Morikawa in a play-off with scores five shots lower than Rahm was when he withdrew.

“These are circumstances that happen in life, and they were still competing for the event, and I'm still a student and avid fan of the game,” he said. “So, yeah, I was watching. To be honest, I was kind of wondering how close they were going to get to 18-under at the same time. Again, if they didn't, at least mental victory in my sense, right? I never was thinking what could have happened because I wasn't there physically playing. I don't know how it was playing on Sunday. But, yeah, I took it with a grain of salt.”

Now he comes to a place where all his feelings are positive. Not only has Rahm won (2017), been runner-up (2019) and posted four top-seven finishes in five career starts in the annual PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, he loves it enough to have proposed to his wife, Kelley, on one of the hiking trails here.

“Before we even met, this was Kelley and I's favourite city in the world,” he said. “We'd always come here, I would say, at least once a month.”