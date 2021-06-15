US Open tee times: Rory McIlroy to play alongside world No 1 as Koepka and DeChambeau kept apart

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be on opposite sides of the draw at this week’s US Open as their simmering rivalry continues.

A number of spectators were escorted from Muirfield Village during the recent Memorial Tournament for shouting “Brooksy” at current US Open champion DeChambeau.

Four-time major winner Koepka, who was not competing, reacted to the news by posting a video on social media offering to reimburse any spectator whose day was “cut short” with a free case of beer.

The latest episode in the ongoing saga came a fortnight after leaked footage showed Koepka being unable to contain his dislike of DeChambeau after being distracted by his Ryder Cup team-mate during an unaired interview at the US PGA Championship.

Former player Brad Faxon told Sirius XM radio that DeChambeau and his agent had been asked if he would be happy to play with Koepka at Torrey Pines, but had declined.

Instead, DeChambeau will play alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci in the first two rounds, starting just after lunch local time (9.14pm Irish time) on Thursday.

Koepka gets his bid for a third US Open title under way at 07.29 local time (15.29 Irish time) alongside Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. All three are former U.S. Open champions and get their bid for another title underway at 9.36pm Irish time.

And in a nod to the British Open, former champions Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari and Shane Lowry are in the same group, getting underway at 3.29pm Irish time.

US OPEN TEE TIMES (All times Irish) Thursday, No. 1 / Friday, No. 10.

2:45pm / 8:30pm – Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg.

2:56pm / 8:41pm – Chris Baker, J.J. Spaun, Fabian Gomez.

3:07pm / 8:52pm – Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody.

3:18pm / 9:03pm – Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English.

3:29pm / 9:14pm – Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry.

3:40pm / 9:25pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland.

3:51pm / 9:36pm – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland.

4:02pm / 9:47pm – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger.

4:13pm / 9:58pm – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger.

4:24pm / 10:09pm – Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer.

4:35pm / 10:20pm – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long.

4:46pm / 10:31pm – Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene.

4:57pm / 10:42pm – Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore.

8:30pm / 2:45pm – Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole.

8:41pm / 2:56pm – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith.

8:52pm / 3:07pm – Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt.

9:03pm / 3:18pm – Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace.

9:14pm / 3:29pm – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau.

9:25pm / 3:40pm – Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson.

9:36pm / 3:51pm – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose.

9:47pm / 4:02pm – Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith.

9:58pm / 4:13pm – Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin.

10:09pm / 4:24pm – Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry.

10:20pm / 4:35pm – (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard.

10:31pm / 4:46pm – John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher.

10:42pm / 4:57pm – Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake.

Thursday, No. 10 / Friday, No. 1.

2:45pm / 8:30pm – Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken.

2:56pm / 8:41pm – Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas.

3:07pm / 8:52pm – Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi.

3:18pm / 9:03pm – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff.