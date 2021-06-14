Tralee attracts high-quality field for Kerry Senior Scratch Cup

THE Munster football championship meeting of Kerry and Clare isn’t the only senior show in the Kingdom on the weekend of June 26-27th.

While Colm Collins’ Banner county faces the unenviable task of lowering the colours of the Kerry footballers, the country’s top amateur golfers face an equally mountainous task of conquering the Barrow links at Tralee Golf Club for the seventh renewal of the prestigious Kerry Senior Scratch Cup (June 26-27th).