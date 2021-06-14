Tralee attracts high-quality field for Kerry Senior Scratch Cup

THE Munster football championship meeting of Kerry and Clare isn’t the only senior show in the Kingdom on the weekend of June 26-27th.
While Colm Collins’ Banner county faces the unenviable task of lowering the colours of the Kerry footballers, the country’s top amateur golfers face an equally mountainous task of conquering the Barrow links at Tralee Golf Club for the seventh renewal of the prestigious Kerry Senior Scratch Cup (June 26-27th).
By Sunday evening, the Kerry Group-sponsored trophy will bear the name of a victor who will earn every penny of whatever the winner takes from the €2,500 prize fund. The 54-hole tournament is a ranking competition for the Munster interprovincial team and also carries World Ranking points for Amateurs (WAGR).
The prestigious 116-year-old trophy lay unclaimed last year, with Tralee GC captain John Murphy commenting: “We are delighted to again bring the Kerry Scratch Cup to Tralee Golf Links, having missed last year due to Covid 19. I would like to again thank our sponsor Kerry Group for their generous support.
“The Kerry Scratch Cup will bring the country’s top amateur golfers to Tralee, as they take on the challenge of our links course, internationally regarded as one of the top 10 ocean courses in the world."
Tournament Director John Casey offered a sample of the wonderful field this year with current holder Keith Murphy lining up against a number of proven amateurs such as Mullingar Scratch Cup champion Jason Rackard, Irish Boys Champion last year, Sam Murphy, Irish amateur champion from Douglas, Peter O’Keeffe, the 2019 South champions Sean Desmond and Caolan Rafferty, who triumphed in the West of Ireland in 2019.
For further information and to enter the tournament visit www.traleegolfclub.com