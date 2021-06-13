Jonathan Caldwell claims maiden European Tour title in style

Down's Jonathan Caldwell has won a maiden European Tour title with victory in the Scandinavian Mix.

The historic tournament saw male and female competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

The Northern Irishman man made an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in his final six holes to top a packed leaderboard down the stretch where the top nine players were separated by just two shots as the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed headed for a tense climax on Sunday.

Caldwell, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and Australia’s Jason Scrivener shared the lead on 15 under par, with another Australian, Scott Hend, a shot off the pace late on.

England’s Alice Hewson was part of a five-strong group on 13 under.

Caldwell moved into the outright lead in brilliant fashion, driving the green on the short par-four 14th and holing from 40 feet for eagle.

That took the 37-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, to 17 under par and two shots ahead of Otaegui and Scrivener.

Caldwell’s lead was short-lived thanks to a combination of his bogey on the 15th and Scrivener making a birdie on the 10th, but a birdie on the 16th took Caldwell back in front.

A bogey on the 17th looked set to prove costly but Caldwell, who partnered Rory McIlroy in the 2007 Walker Cup, bounced back brilliantly with a superb approach to the last.

The tap-in birdie completed a closing 64 and set the clubhouse target on 17 under par, with Otaegui moving to 17 under with a two-putt birdie on the par-five 16th.

Otaegui saved par from left of the green on the 17th and had a putt to win on the last, but charged his birdie attempt four feet past and missed the return putt.

That left Hewson needing to make an eagle on the 18th to force a play-off but she was unable to hole out from 85 yards and Caldwell could celebrate a maiden European Tour title.