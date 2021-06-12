Scandinavian Mixed set for a grandstand finish

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika is set for a grandstand finish with two men and two women tied for the lead after 54 holes at Vallda Golf and Country Club.
The week started with 78 men and 78 women competing over the same course for the same trophy in a European Tour first and with 18 holes to go, it was still honours even between the sexes in the battle for victory and a place in the history books.
Overnight leader Caroline Hedwall fired a 73 to get to 12 under alongside fellow Ladies European Tour player Alice Hewson, who birdied three of her last four holes in a 69.
The duo joined Welshman Rhys Enoch and Australian Jason Scrivener at the top, after the early starting duo had taken advantage of the slightly calmer conditions on a very windy day to card a pair of 66s.
Home favourite Hedwall started the day with a one shot lead and while she twice extended that advantage to two despite a bogey bogey start, a double bogey on the 17th left the event wide open. Meanwhile, Hewson will also have the chance to become the European Tour's first female winner and the Englishwoman was taking it all in her stride.
Scrivener is seventh in the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex after a career-best second at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and the 32-year-old is joined by Enoch at the top of the leaderboard both chasing a maiden European Tour victory English pair Ashley Chesters and James Morrison, Scott David Drysdale, Australian Scott Hend and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui were then at 11 under, with 26 players within five shots of the lead.
Local favourite and tournament host Henrik Stenson sits at four under par.