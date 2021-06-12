Scandinavian Mixed set for a grandstand finish

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika is set for a grandstand finish with two men and two women tied for the lead after 54 holes at Vallda Golf and Country Club.

The week started with 78 men and 78 women competing over the same course for the same trophy in a European Tour first and with 18 holes to go, it was still honours even between the sexes in the battle for victory and a place in the history books.