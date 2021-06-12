Leona Maguire one shot off the lead at LPGA Mediheal Championship

Leona Maguire overcame a difficult start to her second round to finish one shot off the lead at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

Maguire, who led the field after an opening round of seven-under 65, endured a nightmare resumption, carding bogeys on the first three holes. But birdies at the seventh and ninth helped her to regain some traction and she went onto to card a one-over 73. American's Danielle Kang lead the field at seven-under after a 66.