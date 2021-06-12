Leona Maguire one shot off the lead at LPGA Mediheal Championship

Maguire, who led the field after an opening round of seven-under 65, endured a nightmare resumption, carding bogeys on the first three holes
Ireland's Leona Maguire.

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 10:46
Nolan Philips

Leona Maguire overcame a difficult start to her second round to finish one shot off the lead at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

Maguire, who led the field after an opening round of seven-under 65, endured a nightmare resumption, carding bogeys on the first three holes. But birdies at the seventh and ninth helped her to regain some traction and she went onto to card a one-over 73. American's Danielle Kang lead the field at seven-under after a 66.

Maguire said: "I got off to a rough start and bogeyed my first three holes. But I'm really proud of how I sort of hung in there and battled back and holed some really nice putts and got some really nice up and downs and keep the round going. Kept myself in the tournament."

Antrim's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut by seven shots after carding a 75 that left her on 11 over for the tournament.

Meanwhile Seamus Power shot a five-under 66 on the second day of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in South Carolina. He trails leader Chesson Hadley by five shots.

