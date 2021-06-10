Kate Lanigan the lone Irish challenger standing at Women’s Amateur Championships

Lanigan will face Iceland’s Jóhanna Lea Lúvíksdóttir today in the last eight
Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 21:57
Simon Lewis

Kate Lanigan of Hermitage Golf Club will be the lone Irish golfer at the Women’s Amateur Championships quarter-finals at Kilmarnock (Barassie) golf links in Scotland.

Lanigan will face Iceland’s Jóhanna Lea Lúvíksdóttir today in the last eight having come through two rounds of knockout golf, defeating Scotland’s Lorna McClymont 2&1 in the second round before eliminating Ffion Tynan of Wales 4&3.

Tynan had earlier edged past Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter, one of four Irish casualties alongside Áine Donegan of Lahinch, Rebekah Gardner of Clandeboye, and Croydon-based Canice Screene.

Douglas golfer Sara Byrne made it through the second round with a 3&2 win over England’s Caitlin Whitehead, but came up short in the afternoon, beaten 6&4 by Scotland’s Louise Duncan.

