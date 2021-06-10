Kate Lanigan the lone Irish challenger standing at Women’s Amateur Championships

Kate Lanigan of Hermitage Golf Club will be the lone Irish golfer at the Women’s Amateur Championships quarter-finals at Kilmarnock (Barassie) golf links in Scotland.

Lanigan will face Iceland’s Jóhanna Lea Lúvíksdóttir today in the last eight having come through two rounds of knockout golf, defeating Scotland’s Lorna McClymont 2&1 in the second round before eliminating Ffion Tynan of Wales 4&3.